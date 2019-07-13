

A Rotorua architecture firm is behind the designs for a memorial for the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

But it's been subject to public blowback because of the multimillion-dollar cost which comes with the proposal.

Apa Architects has drawn conceptual images of a memorial which include a water feature, education and conference centre and playground and estimates the project will cost between $10 million and $15m to build.

Since the images were released a change.org petition has been launched by Usman Afzali calling for the memorial plans to be put on hold until the Christchurch Muslim population has been considered.

"The Muslim community in Christchurch has not been consulted with and this so-called memorial will not bring the deceased back, nor it will heal the physically and psychologically injured," Afzali wrote on his petition.

"If you want to raise money, do something meaningful for Muslims in Christchurch; and you should do this after consulting with the community."

Architect Aladina Harunani said he had only done what his client, the New Zealand Federation of Islamic Associations (FIANZ), wanted.

He hoped the memorial was seen as a reflection of the way New Zealand responded to the terror attacks on March 15 but also helped with education to ensure an attack didn't happen again.

"This project is a building and park to form continued education, contemplation and interaction of who we are as one community despite where we come from."

He said the concept was developed from the symbolism of koru and pikorua (twists) along with the world's faith symbolism about light, water, heaven and earth.

In defence of the cost, Harunani said the two parts of the project, the building and the park, could both can be scaled to another size.

The concept is currently undergoing a consultation with all key stockholders.

"The great news is we have a lot of positivity from international and local bodies who are interested in funding such a project."

FIANZ president Mustafa Farouk views New Zealand as being a welcoming and compassionate country in wake of the events and said he loved the Māori concepts driven through the design as the welcoming nature began with Māori.

"And it is important for the memorial to be functional because we want the place to be used.

"We want this place to accommodate everyone."