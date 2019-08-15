On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It's not often I agree with the farming lobby's stance on big issues, but when it comes to their resistance to covering productive lowland pastures in pine forest they have a very good argument.
As I recently pointed out, the Billion Trees programme looks fine on paper and may help ameliorate New Zealand's carbon debt, but if pinus radiata is the main crop (as it is for 90 per cent of our plantation forest) it's a short-term solution and one which could wind up doing far more harm than good.
Given overseas interests are rapidly buying up productive livestock farmsto turn them into forestry – because under overseas investment rules they can automatically own forests, but not livestock farms – then potentially we have a major problem.
Leaving aside the clear advantages in native or mixed-forest plantings and lower-impact ways of harvesting, no one disagrees planting pines on steep erosion-prone slopes is much better than no trees at all. Such marginal land can be improved under trees – certainly in productive value, if not necessarily soil health.
But that last is a vital consideration when looking to convert easy-contour land to forestry, because planting p.radiata is a quick sure way to deplete nutrients and microbial carbon and leave soils good for not much else than re-planting pines.
Family-owned farms establishing forestry blocks will naturally do so on marginal land and leave more productive areas for pasture or other crops. But corporates, especially foreign-owned ones owing no allegiance to New Zealand values, just want to maximise returns; if they buy a property for forestry, forest is all they will grow.
Very few "hill country" farms are all hills. Typically most blocks of, say, 5-600 hectares or so include perhaps 80-100 hectares of river flats or similar – higher-quality land best suited to a wide range of other uses.
These pieces – apart from genuine plains country farms, which I suggest should never be converted - are being incrementally lost to forestry and, on a regional let alone national scale, that adds up to a lot of fertile soils being degraded, permanently.
Ironically, the solution may in large part lie with something the farming sector has fought long and hard until now to avoid – comprehensive landuse regulation.
Such regulation is slowly coming into being as regional councils improve their water and waste management plans in particular, forcing farmers to derive farm-specific plans – on a paddock-by-paddock basis - to suit, such as has recently occurred in the Tukituki catchment under the HBRC's Plan Change 6, or further south under Horizon's One Plan.
It's perfectly feasible for such regimes to extend to specify not only the maximum of what you can grow of anything on a given piece of land, but what you can't. Or at least, what you need a non-complying consent for.
That approach, instituted nationally, would not discourage the overseas / corporate investment which seems to be part of Government's intent, while encouraging buyers to lease out or sell off more productive parts of any "hill country" blocks for livestock or cropping or horticulture or viticulture, as applicable.