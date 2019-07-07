Commercial Investment & Property Management

Focus on Property is a leading commercial property management company based in Tauranga that has recently opened for business in Hawke's Bay.

Managing Director of Focus on Property Hawke's Bay Morten Freer brings a wealth of experience in commercial property that will help clients leverage the strength of the current investment climate. He's fine tuned his business and commercial expertise at Focus on Property in Tauranga for several years and has now returned home with his family to share the benefit of his experience.

A trusted name for more than 18 years in the commercial real estate sector, the specialist team in Tauranga has a proven track record in searching for and securing quality property investments. Morten will be continuing the tradition here in the Bay and still retains very close professional links with his Tauranga colleagues.

Its management portfolio is now over $300m with 90 properties throughout the Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Waikato with over 300 individual tenants.

The Focus on Property team is led by founder Greg Robison with Kevin Baker as Director and Property Development Manager. They work with a talented team of investment and property experts including David Baker, Tony Lawrence, Taryn Collins, Dan Rae and Cherry Nicholson.

Between them the team understands all the moving parts of a commercial property investment and through sound business acumen and forward thinking can create value and maximise performance.

The right investment property matches your short-term objectives while growing towards your long-term goals. At Focus on Property, their knowledge, passion and commitment for strategic investment for commercial growth lays the foundation for achieving your long term goals.

Their long-standing relationships with commercial real estate agents, structural engineers, builders and designers has proven invaluable through many property purchases.

For private purchases, they work closely with investors for a long period of time to secure commercial property either at auction or by private treaty.

For investment syndicates, Focus on Property will secure the property first, then seek wholesale investors through a public offer of the scheme. Once fully subscribed, the sale and purchase agreement is transferred to the new investment entity to own the property.

The Hawke's Bay commercial market is going from strength to strength, so now is the time to consider your investments. Whether you're looking to expand your investment portfolio or hand over the management of your property Morten is interested to meet you.



Morten is now searching for new commercial investors to join the Focus journey. He and several Tauranga based colleagues are running an Introduction to Commercial Property Investment seminar to introduce locals to the benefits of commercial investment. You are invited to join them.

Focus on Property Seminar

Wednesday 24 July

East Pier Bar and Restaurant, Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier

5.30 pm for approximately an hour

Drinks and nibbles provided

RSVP – morten@focusonproperty.co.nz

To find out more please contact

Morten Freer

Focus on Property Hawke's Bay

32 Hastings Street, Napier

027 227 4993

morten@focusonproperty.co.nz