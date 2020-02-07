

Three meals a day have been provided for firefighters as they battle several scrub fires across Hawke's Bay.

Providing breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Rapid Relief Team gave out warm meals to fire crews from outside the region at Waipukurau camping ground on Thursday and Friday.

Rapid Relief Team Hawke's Bay co-ordinator Andrew Taylor said the 22 firefighters were brought in to support the "exhausted" Hawke's Bay crews that had "fought tirelessly" to control the recent scrub fires.

Rapid Relief Team Hawke's Bay co-ordinator Andrew Taylor said the 22 firefighters polished off 6kg of barbecued beef rump. Photo / Supplied

"We fed 22 firefighters from the lower North Island last night. They were very hungry after their grand efforts to get the fires in Central Hawke's Bay under control.

"They managed to polish off 6kg of barbecued beef rump."

Seven significant scrub fires have started in Hawke's Bay since last Friday, with volunteers and professional firefighters battling the blazes in extreme conditions.

Hawke's Bay Fire Area Commander Ken Cooper praised the Rapid Relief Team and the Salvation Army for their generous work.

"The Salvation Army is the primary resource for this kind of work. They've been supporting us right from last Friday through to Thursday. They were fatigued and in need of some rest so the Rapid Relief Team came in.

"Both organisations are set up to support emergency services during any long duration events and both supply a very high standard and excellent quality service."

Cooper added: "I cannot talk highly enough of them as a group of volunteers."

The Rapid Relief Team volunteers served breakfast, lunch and dinner for firefighters. Photo / Supplied

The Rapid Relief Team volunteers served breakfast and lunch for firefighters at the Hastings and Waipukurau stations on Thursday, before serving tea in Waipukurau, and did the same again on Friday.

Cooper also praised the work of those on the receiving end of the Rapid Relief Team's work.

"On the fire grounds, we've had conditions of high temperatures and humidity and they of course have to wear their protective equipment," he said.

"It's long hours too. Once the fire is out, it is actually harder work. You're on the fire grounds in harder terrain, difficult under-foot conditions and lots of hazards like fallen trees."

A taskforce, consisting of 40 firefighters, a mix of rural, urban and career firefighters, arrived from Wellington in an attempt to relieve local crews in Waipukurau, Waipawa and Hastings.

"The firefighters started showing signs of fatigue and stress, but the task force have given them a well-deserved break," Cooper said.

"Giving the local firefighters a break of 40 hours or so, we've managed to get them ready again for the next one.

"We've split the task force into two. We have 20 volunteer firefighters in CHB and the other 20 in Hastings station."