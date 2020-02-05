More than three days since a forestry fire along State Highway 50 near Tikokino ignited, it is now contained.

Hawke's Bay Fire Area Commander Ken Cooper said there is "good news" regarding the scrub fire that jumped SH50 in Central Hawke's Bay, with the blaze now "fully contained".

The fire near Tikokino was first reported about 4.55pm on Monday, with 12 trucks at the scene within an hour.

"There are some crews working up there today to extinguish any hot spots," Cooper said.

"They are likely to be working on that job for the next two or three days to insure there are no flare ups."

SH50 just north of Tikokino was closed between Kereru Rd and Butler Rd but re-opened about 5pm on Wednesday, Cooper said.

A taskforce from Wellington, consisting of 40 firefighters, a mix of rural, urban and career firefighters, has arrived to relieve crews.

"They are supplementing our crews in Central Hawke's Bay, Napier and Hastings. The aim is to give our local firefighters some rest and support over the next few days.

"They will be working alongside them, doing some response and community work."

The forestry fire near Tikokino is one of seven to have started in the region since Friday.

Cooper added: "With regards to the other incidents, we've got crews working at smaller incidents around Central Hawke's Bay, who are working on hot spots from the previous fires."

A total of 30 firefighters remain at the SH50 blaze scene to "locate and extinguish remaining hot spots", Cooper said.

"We have had scale-backs, but still have 30 firefighters there. There's a mixture of contractors from PanPac, who have offered us some support there and also got local crews working alongside them.

"Conditions today are quite favourable for a clean-up."

Cooper added: "There was a property that was potentially under threat, but they are back in there now. We worked with the occupants and we were able to protect that property from the fire."