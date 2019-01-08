A fire investigator has been called after a fire at Rotorua's New World supermarket overnight.

Brigades were sent to reports of the supermarket on Old Taupo Rd, near Malfroy Rd, on fire at 10.56pm.

A fire communications spokesman said a skip bin outside but next to the building had begun burning. The fire then spread to the exterior corner of the building but sprinklers had extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived.

The spokesman said firefighters dampened down the area and ensured the fire had not spread into the roof or elsewhere.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A fire investigator has been caught to establish the cause of the fire. It was too early to determine whether the fire was being treated a suspicious.

Related articles:

ROTORUA DAILY POST

Fire in Rotorua washing machine sparks emergency response

8 Jan, 2019 6:26am
Quick Read
THE COUNTRY

Person killed in crash south of Rotorua

7 Jan, 2019 6:14am
2 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

'Lucky to be alive': Elderly driver cheats death in crash flip

8 Jan, 2019 10:02am
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Rotorua home saved from fire

3 Jan, 2019 6:22am
Quick Read