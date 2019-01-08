A fire investigator has been called after a fire at Rotorua's New World supermarket overnight.

Brigades were sent to reports of the supermarket on Old Taupo Rd, near Malfroy Rd, on fire at 10.56pm.

A fire communications spokesman said a skip bin outside but next to the building had begun burning. The fire then spread to the exterior corner of the building but sprinklers had extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived.

The spokesman said firefighters dampened down the area and ensured the fire had not spread into the roof or elsewhere.

A fire investigator has been caught to establish the cause of the fire. It was too early to determine whether the fire was being treated a suspicious.