

There are fears that drought-stricken Hawke's Bay farmers will become further isolated from the community because of the curb on gatherings to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Federated Farmers' Hawke's Bay provincial president Jim Galloway said many farmers were suffering badly, and the pandemic could cause more pain.

"Farmers have a higher suicide rate than urban people, we know that, and right now they have stock pressures, financial pressures and they feel isolated," Galloway said.

"It is something we are grappling with, because normally you can get together, and talk about it, but in this environment we can't do that."

Hawke's Bay is unlikely to have its drought broken any time soon, with MetService predicting rain, but not enough to make an impact.

A spokesman said less than 5mm is expected for much of the region over the next week.

And while the southern areas of Hawke's Bay, including Central Hawke's Bay and in towards the western ranges were getting some rain it would only be a few millimetres.

"Most of the rain will be falling on the west of the island."

Galloway said farmers were already having to undertake special measures, adding extra pressure.

"In the dairy farms they are drying off now, two months earlier than normal and they are getting feed which is an increase in costs and a decrease in income.

"Normally to discuss issues you'd have group gatherings, what we call 'drought shouts' which we are not able to do right now with coronavirus. We are not sure how to support them."

He said Federated Farmers presidents across the nation and Rural Advisory Group along with other government agencies will be discussing a plan of action to help support those worst impacted.

"On Monday we are having a drought committee meeting and we will talk about helping people co-ordinate feed, animal welfare, and people with small lifestyle blocks who can run into trouble quite quickly.

"This [coronavirus] is happening at a fast-paced high level and we are grappling with it."

Galloway said right now the biggest way farmers could help their own situation was to decrease stocking rates.

"My advise would be for them to book stock in early to go to works.

"The longer you leave it, the further into the mud you will be. Right now, there is less ability to send stock out of the region, because others are in a similar situation.

"Farmers need to think now, and get prepared now rather than wait until winter."

He said the last time Hawke's Bay farmers went through a similar scenario was in 2012-13.

"There was a big drought back then, but now there is coronavirus added to the mix.

"Any time there is stress, it brings on suicide, and times are tough for farmers, they need to look out for each other, seek help from the Rural Support Trust.

"They need to know there is help out there if they need it."

There are 14 Rural Support Trusts around the country and they can be called on 0800 787 254 for help.

They work with the government, industry, and emergency in events like drought and can help connect people with professionals including farming or business advice, suppliers, financial information, health, and counselling services.

WHERE ELSE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202