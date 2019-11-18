The Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Show was back after a break last year due to M. Bovis. Numbers of entries were low, mainly in the calves but spokesperson for For Farms (one of the sponsors) Craig Boyden said it was essential the competition was held this year otherwise the 90-year heritage could be lost.

Lamb judges Barry Scott and Jerome Pitt said while numbers were down the quality of the entries was the highest in many years.

Champion Senior Beef Overall from right Jack Cammock with Bundy and Blake Johnston with Boss.

The weather was good, organisation and recording by co-sponsors Westpac staff and helpers ran like clockwork and a barbecue run by co-sponsor Farm Source catered for the 70 contestants and families from Ruahine, Kumeroa, Mangatainoka, Dannevirke South, Takapau, St Joseph's and Pahiatua schools.