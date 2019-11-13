All classes of store stock continued to sell well at the Stortford Lodge store sale yesterday.

A big yarding of about 800 cattle of mostly top quality sold especially well with heavy angus steers making up to $2080/head.

Good yearling heifers made up $1140/head and yearling steers up to $1500/head.

New-season store lamb recovered after last week's $20 drop. The best of them made $176 but the best of the rest were between $130 and $147.

A feature of the lamb sale was the offering of almost 1500 lambs from Te Puna Station, Wairoa.

The big bench of buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Waikato and Wairarapa.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: G and H Keen, Apley Rd, five m/a white galloway, av weight, 460kg, 227c/kg, $1045/head.

Steers: 2yr, Hindmarsh Trust, Ohiti Rd, 28 ang and ang-here, av weight, 597kg, 347c/kg, $2080/head; Tresidder Punanga, Puketapu, 24 ang, av weight, 511kg, 355c/kg, $1820/head; 24 ang, av weight, 493kg, 358c/kg, $1770/head; Porthkerry Farm, Sherenden, nine ang, av weight, 554kg, 360c/kg, $2000/head; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 20 here, av weight, 557kg, 352c/kg, $1960/head; 18 here, av weight, 524kg, 343c/kg, $1800/head; J and O Mitchell, Eskdale, 18 here-fries, av weight, 460kg, 328c/kg, $1510/head; Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 24 ang, av weight, 482kg, 359c/kg, $1735/head; R Mogford, Waimarama, 14 ang and ang-here, av weight, 440kg, 344c/kg, $1515/head; Strathgave Farm, Kotemaori, five here-cross, av weight, 435kg, 331c/kg, $1440/head.

Haupouri Station, Ocean Beach, five ang-cross, av weight, 424kg, 312c/kg, $1325/head; five fries-cross, av weight, 366kg, 243c/kg, $890/head; D Eldercamp, Waipukurau, six fries-cross, av weight, 455kg, 302c/kg, $1380/head; Jose Farming Co, Maraekakaho, 12 fries, av weight, 320kg, 278c/kg, $890/head; six fries, av weight, 291kg, 240c/kg, $700/head; T and E Chatterton, Pakipaki, eight ang-cross, av weight, 535kg, 308c/kg, $1650/head. Yrling, Mangatawhiti Station, Wairoa, 26 ang and ang-here, av weight, 367kg, 415c/kg, $1525/head; five simm-cross, av weight, 373kg, 402c/kg, $1500/head.

Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 29 ang, av weight, 293kg, 427c/kg, $1255/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 22 ang, av weight, 301kg, 425c/kg, $1280/head; Hinerua Station, Wakarara, 21 charo-cross, av weight, 294kg, 437c/kg, $1285/head; Te Matarae, Chatham Island, 20 crossbred, av weight, 215kg, 409c/kg, $880/head; 10 here-cross, av weight, 181kg, 380c/kg, $690/head; seven crossbred, av weight, 158kg, 384c/kg, $610/head; Clifton Station, Clifton, 10 ang-cross, av weight, 282kg, 404c/kg, $1140/head; Hinerua Station, Wakarara, 16 charo-cross, av weight, 263kg, 417c/kg, $1100/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Ngahiri Farming, Kotemaori, 16 fries, av weight, 464kg, 351c/kg, $1630/head; 29 fries, av weight, 464kg, 357c/kg, $1660/head; 15 ang, av weight, 453kg, 348c/kg, $1580/head; 11 fries, av weight, 476kg, 361c/kg, $1725/head; five ang, av weight, 468kg, 335c/kg, $1570/head. Yrling, Strathgave Farm, Kotemaori, 20 fries, av weight, 352kg, 322c/kg, $1135/head; B and J P/ship, Kaiapo Rd, 11 ang-cross, av weight, 170kg, 286c/kg, $490/head.

Heifers: 2yr, G Marsh, Crownthorpe, 10 here-cross, av weight, 411kg 279c/kg, $1150/head; E Forrest, Hatuma, 13 here-fries, av weight, 422kg, 331c/kg, $1400/head; Alco P/ship, Poukawa, 13 fries, av weight, 324kg, 249c/kg, $810/head; Kokako Farm, Ohiti Rd, 11 ang, av weight, 390kg, 330c/kg, $1290/head; Cocksy Five, Reporoa, eight here-fries, av weight, 340kg, 305c/kg, $1040/head; Haupouri Station, Ocean Beach, five ang-cross, av weight, 386kg, 285c/kg, $1100/head. Yrling, Waikareao Farm, Te Aute, 26 ang and ang-here, av weight, 289kg, 368c/kg, $1065/head; 23 the same, av weight, 281kg, 376c/kg, $1060/head.

Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 31 ang and ang-here, av weight, 296kg, 371c/kg, $1100/head; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 30 ang, av weight, 285kg, 369c/kg, $1055/head; Te Matarae, Chatham Island, eight here-cross, av weight, 213kg, 327c/kg, $700/head; six sth dev-cross, av weight, 138kg, 376c/kg, $520/head; Hinerua Station, Wakarara, 35 charo-cross, av weight, 283kg, 375c/kg, $1065/head; Mangatawhiti Station, Wairoa, 14 ang-here, av weight, 318kg, 352c/kg, $1120/head; Kokako Farm, Ohiti Rd, 12 ang, av weight, 172kg, 347c/kg, $600/head.

Cocksy Five, Reporoa, eight here-fries, av weight, 202kg, 345c/kg, $700/head; Hinerua Station, Wakarara, eight charo-cross, av weight, 251kg, 354c/kg, $890/head; H R Horticulture, Napier, seven sth dev-cross, av weight, 360kg, 316c/kg, $1140/head; R and P Taylor, Crownthorpe, six here-cross, av weight, 303kg, 352c/kg, $1070/head; four here, av weight, 215kg, 339c/kg, $730/head; W Robinson, Ocean Beach, seven here-fries, av weight, 313kg, 280c/kg, $880/head.

Sheep — hoggets, lambs at foot: Apatu Farms, Ohiti Rd, 84 hgts, 83 lambs, $112.50 all counted; 39 hgts, 38 lambs, $105; 19 hgts, 19 lambs, $103; Oban Station, Valley Rd, 64 hgts, 63 lambs, $107.50; Maaka Farm, Waimarama, 44 ewes, 56 lambs, $107; Te Tua Station, Bridge Pa, 25 hgts, 27 lambs, $114; D Nelson, Raukawa, six ewes, seven lambs, $125.40; S Dick, five ewes, seven lambs, $77.

Lambs: M O'Dwyer, Tikokino, 45 ewe hgts, l/t, $171. Spring, Clovelly Farm, Hatuma, 251 ram, $130; 199 ram, $116; 102 ewe, $110.50; Natusch P/ship, Maraekakaho, 86 m/s p/dst, $129.50; Mahoe Station, Omakere, 2410 m/s, $132.50; 314 m/s, $120.50; 98 m/s, $90; Est A W Parsons, Wallingford, 268 m/s, $127.50; 205 m/s, $114; Carlyon Station, Waipukurau, 86 m/s b/f, $139.50.

19 m/s b/f, $117; S Thomson, Puketapu, 63 m/s, $143.50; W Feetham, Kahuranaki, 69 m/s b/f, $145; Sentry hill, Ashley Clinton, 38 ram, $176.50; Gone West Organics, Havelock north, 33 m/s b/f, $147; Te Puna Station, Wairoa, 216 ram, $125.50; 312 ram, $117.50; 391 ram, $110; 170 ram, $88.50; 91 ewe, $112; 157 ewe, $109.50; 145 ewe, $104; O Clarke, Takapau, 36 m/s b/f, $138.50; Longlands Farming, Hastings, 10 m/s, $129; nine m/s, $113.

Prime sale

An abundant supply made no difference to demand at Monday's sale.

There were 3500 ewes, 500 lambs and 79 cattle on offer and prices were strong in every class.

The best ewes made $241 while other pens sold for $220 and $239.

In the cattle rostrum much of the offering was made up of cows which sold up to $.278/kg.

The lamb quality was variable but a pen of black-face ewe hoggets with lamb's teeth made $214.50. A pen of male hoggets made $237.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: (Ang, fries, here-fries) Av weight, 454kg to 657kg, 215c/kg to 278c/kg, $1017/head to $18000/head.

Heifers: (Ang, dairy-cross, fries, simm-cross) Av weight, 370kg to 512kg, 245c/kg to 323c/kg, $925/head to $1629/head.

Oxen: (Ang, here-cross, here-fries) Av weight, 467kg to 720kg, 310c/kg to 330c/kg, $1499/head to $2244/head.

Bulls: (Ang, here-cross) Av weight, 485kg, 497kg, 318c/kg, 320c/kg, $1552/head to $1582/head.

Sheep — ewes: Slipe, heavy, $241; good, $196.50 to $220; med, $156.50 to $170; light, $140.50 to $145.50. Woolly, heavy, $192.50, $194.50; good, $174.50; med, $163. Shorn, heavy, $239; good, $183 to $190.50; med, $$163 to $166; light, $144.

Lambs: Hoggets, lamb's teeth, male, $126 to $237; ewe, $92 to $241.50; m/s, $159. Spring, m/s, $162 to $171; b/f, $176.¦