The yarding of about 2500 lambs held their value as the season nears an end.

A pen of woolly ewe lambs topped the offering at $204. The best of the male lambs made $182.

The cattle offering of about 400 head was largely dairy beef breeds. Yearlings are beginning to appear in numbers and straight beef breeds sold well.

Buyers from Hawke's Bay were supported by others from Waikato, Feilding and Taihape.

PRICES:

Cattle — Heifers, calves at foot: G Williams, Korokipo, four here, four calves, av weight, 447kg, 312c/kg, $1400/head.

Steers: 3yr, B Buchanan, West Rd, 12 fries-cross, av weight, 424kg, 266c/kg, $1130/head; six jersey-cross, av weight, 404kg, 249c/kg, $1010/head; five fries-cross, av weight, 376kg, 240c/kg, $905/head. 2yr, Davis Livestock, Ngatarawa Rd, 12 ang, av weight, 356kg, 328c/kg, $1170/head; five here-fries, av weight, 572kg, 312c/kg, $1790/head; five ang and here, av weight, 442kg, 314c/kg, $1390/head; six here-cross, av weight, 325kg, 269c/kg, $875/head; Bay View Station, Eskdale, four ang, av weight, 307kg, 304c/kg, $935/head; LM Contractors, Crownthorpe, five fries, av weight, 433kg, 267c/kg, $1160/head. Yrling, D and A Maxwell, Tutira, 10 ang-cross, av weight, 269kg, 358c/kg, $965/head; A and J Curran, Dannevirke, 13 ang, av weight, 332kg, 357c/kg, $1190/head; Alco P/ship, Poukawa, 15 here-fries, av weight, 245kg, 357c/kg, $875/head; D Hayes, Mangleton, 20 here-fries, av weight, 215kg, 333c/kg, $720/head; 11 here-cross, av weight, 209kg, 253c/kg, $530/head; 13 here-fries, av weight, 168kg, 320c/kg, $540/head; Groombridge Consulting, Maraekakaho, five ang, av weight, 269kg, 290c/kg, $780/head; Owahanga Station, Pongaroa, 10 ang, av weight, 189kg, 332c/kg, $630/head; six ang, av weight, 165kg, 342c/kg, $565/head; Tukituki Ltd, Middle Rd, five ang-here, av weight, 205kg, 297c/kg, $610/head; seven fries-cross, av weight, 252kg, 262c/kg, $665/head; J and A Robinson, Ormondville, six sth dev-cross, av weight, 249c/kg, 355c/kg, $885/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Bay View Station, Eskdale, seven ang, av weight, 274kg, 298c/kg, $820/head; M Bennett, Bay View, five galloway, av weight, 356kg, 283c/kg, $1010/head; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 24 ang-here, av weight, 249kg 361c/kg, $900/head; Hoyle and Rutherford P/ship, Crownthorpe, 13 fries, av weight, 426kg, 262c/kg $1120/head. Yrling, Pinnacle Livestock, Taupo, 12 here-cross, av weight, 200kg, 317c/kg, $635/head; C Waldrom, Waipawa, 16 ang, av weight, 250kg, 295c/kg, $740/head; D Hayes, Mangleton, nine simm-cross, av weight, 219kg, 291c/kg, $640/head; nine here-fries, av weight, 197kg, 313c/kg, $620/head; 13 simm-cross, av weight, 190kg, 299c/kg, $570/head; six crossbred, av weight, 216kg, 268c/kg, $580/head; 12 fries-cross, av weight, 170kg, 278c/kg, $475/head; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 12 ang-here, av weight, 227kg, 302c/kg, $685/head; Owahanga Station, Pongaroa, six ang, av weight, 163kg, 290c/kg, $475/head; Tukituki Ltd, Middle Rd, seven ang-cross, av weight, 250kg, 232c/kg, $580/head; five ang, av weight, 191kg, 267c/kg, $510/head; 10 ang, av weight, 119kg, 340c/kg, $405/head; J and L Bull, Taradale, five ang-cross, av weight, 169kg, 301c/kg, $510/head.

Sheep — Ewes: Owahanga Station, Pongaroa, 143 2th, $167; 90 m/a, $165; 38 m/a, $127.50; R and M Sherratt, Hatuma, eight m/a, $178.

Ewes, lambs at foot: W McCormick, Haumoana, 16 ewes, 17 lambs, $126; D Monk, Waipawa, eight ewes, 13 lambs, $87.50; Awakeri Drainage, Whakatu, four ewes, eight lambs, $113;

Lambs: R and M Sherratt, Hatuma, 235 male, $175; Campden Farm, Waiwhare, 220 c/o, $178; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 160 c/o, $182; R Collins, Te Awanga, 211 ewe, $204; B Noetzli, Maraekakaho, 85 ewe, $177; Wallingford Station, Wallingford, 70 ewe, $167; Awahiwi Farm Wallingford, 144 ewe, $167; 39 ewe, $139; Ouepoto, Aramoana, 229 ewe, $165; 150 ewe, $145; C Nicholson, Roys Hill, 159 ewe, $160; 131 ewe, $150; Dalcroy Trust, Ngawaka, 100 ewe, $157; 32 ewe, $144; Kairongoa, Elsthorpe, 23 male, $175; 33 ewe, $140; Truebridge Contractors, Dartmoor, 47 ewe, $169.50; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 100 ewe, $146; M O'Dwyer Trust, Tikokino, 119 ewe, $148; 48 male, $143.50; Pourere Station, Pourere, 47 m/s, $151.50; M Johnson, Haumoana, 24 male, $159.50.

PRIME SALE

A big yarding of 800 lambs sold strongly at Monday's sale.

The best of the male lambs made $226, the best of the ewe lambs $209.50.

A feature of the sale was the two pens of spring lambs. The Wiltshire ram lambs made $170 and $141.

The quality of the offering of 450 ewes was up on previous weeks and sold accordingly with the top woolly ewes making $220. Other pens made $197 and $198 although some lighter pens were passed in. The cattle offering of 29 head was mostly dairy cows and heifers. The best made $2.84/kg.

PRICES:

Cattle — Cows: (Dairy, here-fries) Av weight, 526kg to 755kg, 200.5c/kg to 249c/kg, $1190/head to $1879/head.

Heifers: (fries-cross, here-fries) Av weight, 356kg, 612kg, 219c/kg, 284.4c/kg, $781/head, $1742/head.

Bull: (Here), Weight, 580kg, 290c/kg, $1682/head.

OX: (Here-fries) Weight, 420kg, 212c/kg, $890/head.

Sheep — Ewes: Woolly, heavy, $220; good, $190 to $198; med, $159, $160; light, $102. Slipe, good, $182, $197; med, $150 to $167. Shorn, good, $186, med, $152.

Lambs: Male, $130 to $226; spring, $141, $170; ewe, $166.50 to $209.50. M/s, $132 to $176.