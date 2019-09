KayJay Angus's Annual Yearling Sale was held on September 20. The stud is located located in the Wainuioru Valley, 30 minutes east of Masterton.

The owners are wrapt that their sale was so well supported with full clearance — all cattle going into the beef industry.

They sold 22/22 bulls for an average of $4518 and 26 heifers averaging $1565.