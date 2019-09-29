Mount Mable's second yearling bull sale was held at the complex on Jackson Road on Monday, September 23. While the crowd was not as large as the annual 2-year-old bull sale every June, the bidding was spirited.

"There were all 27 well grown and beautifully quiet bulls sold under the hammer for an average price of $4,666," said Megan Friel of Mount Mable.

Top price of $12,500 was paid for Lot 6, one of only two Kayjay Bond H521 sons offered as yearlings. The bull will be returning to the Taumarunui district where Mt Mable stud originated from in 1967.

"All the sire lines were well received, with all the bulls being sold as commercial beef sire bulls into the local, Gisborne, Northland, Taumarunui and Napier districts.

"The sale bulls weight averaged at just over 500kg and carry the Mt Mable three-year guarantee for structural and fertility soundness. Mt Mable is one of only a few Angus stud breeders to offer more than a 12-month guarantee on yearling bulls, giving confidence to their clients that they have confidence the bulls will continue to give service for more than one season," said Friel.

Kevin and Megan Friel from Mt Mable Angus now look forward to the conclusion of a quick calving period, and the sale of these bulls brothers as 2-year-old bulls on June 8, 2020.