Federated Farmers is relieved that the Special Tribunal is recommending the Water Conservation Order for the lower Ngaruroro River be declined.

Back in August 2017 I wrote the first submission, so as far as RMA processes go two years to a decision isn't bad.

Of course, the Minister for the Environment is yet to accept this recommendation, and then the appeal window opens, so it's not completely over yet.

For the upper catchment, the Tribunal recommended that only five values meet the "outstanding on a national basis" threshold and justify the protection of a Water Conservation Order.

These five values are: habitat for rainbow trout; the rainbow trout fishery; angling amenity and recreation; kayaking and rafting; wild and scenic characteristics.

This is short of the 11 values the co-applicants sought.

Federated Farmers was pleased to read the tribunal took note of our evidence about farming being an ever-evolving science, and that the farming operations of yesteryear may not be appropriate today.

In addition, climate change has potential land use consequences which may impact on farming practice.

Farmers will need to adapt to climate change causing longer, more frequent droughts by: storing water; switching to drought-resistant fodder; or changing livestock type; which a WCO could have stymied.

The tribunal paid attention to our evidence about the importance of water storage options for landowners, both in stream and off-stream, and micro-hydro electricity generation.

Consequently, taking water and storing it off-stream in a dam in the upper catchment will not be prohibited by the WCO.

This leaves the door open for the upper catchment farmers, rather than slamming it shut.

We welcome the note on the scope of the WCO, and that it does not limit the reasonable use of water for an individual's domestic needs, or for animals for drinking water.

Farms in the upper catchment rely on both troughs, as well as direct access to streams and stock water dams for their sheep and beef cattle to drink.

Access to drinking water is an animal rights issue, and the WCO in the upper catchment won't interfere with it.

Rhea Dasent is a senior policy adviser for Federated Farmers