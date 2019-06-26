Cattle prove harder to sell

Store lambs were again on fire at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

Last week one pen broke the $160 mark; yesterday the $165 mark was reached.

However, it was the rise in demand for longer-term lambs that was noticeable. Some pens were at least $10 more than similar quality lambs last week.

Among the offering of about 6000 lambs were about 1400 from Cricklewood Station, Wairoa, and 1200 from Riverbank Station, Rissington.

The story was different in the cattle rostrum where the offering of about 50 head was harder to sell. One pen of R2 angus-hereford steers made $1365 head or $3.03/kg but other types were passed in.

PRICES

Cattle — steers: R2, Waipunga Ltd, Waipunga, 13 ang-here, av weight, 450kg, 303c/kg, $1365/head; Totara Hills Station, Tikokino, nine ang, av weight, 331kg, 280c/kg, $930/head.

Heifers: R2, Waipunga Ltd, Waipunga, 12 ang-here, av weight, 445kg, 285c/kg, $1270/head; .

Bulls: C and T Mitchell, Kaiwaka, four R1 lowline, av weight, 190kg, 105c/kg, $200/head.

Sheep — ewes: (Sil) Horizons Trust, Raupunga, 79 4-th, $177; 186 1yr, $161; S Olsen, Taupo, 45 m/a, $80; Kyle Farming, Dartmoor, 37 m/a, $130. Halliwell Trust, Patoka, 32 m/a, rwr, $169; D Williams, Patoka, 11 5yr, $169.

Lambs: Hafton Farming, Sherenden, 92 male, $136.50; 137 male, $147.50; Riverbank Station, Rissington, 259 male, $160; 363 male, $159; 221 male, $154; 357 male, $155; Okare Station, Wairoa, 123 male, $163.50; 94 male, $153; 122 ewe, $147.50; 53 ewe, $137; 69 ewe, $160; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 204 male, $164; 137 male, $158; 106 weth, $153; Blue Creek Farming, Whanawhana, 250 male, $155; J Lawrence, Glenross, 127 ram, $161.50; 171 ewe, $145; 33 ewe, $132; Roscommon Farm, Wairoa, 73 ram, $155; Kaiwaka vendor, 102 ram, $144; Cricklewood Station, Wairoa, 172 male, $166; 97 male, $160; 269 ewe, $154; 75 ewe, $151; 81 b/f ewe, $149; 196 ram, 4162; 125 b/f male, $159; 88 c/o, $165; 83 ram, $164; 60 ram, $142; 51 ram, $148; 75 ewe, $138; Droxford Farm, Middleton, Rd, 75 c/o, $152; 68 ewe, $138; Canning Est, Porangahau, 87 male, $155.50; 39 male, $140.

P and H Whiteside, Waitara Rd, 40 c/o, $154; 65 ewe, $138; 30 c/o, $133.50; 36 ewe, $122; G and K Matches, Glengarry Rd, 40 c/0, $156.50; 45 ewe, $144; Halliwell Trust, Patoka, 41 male, $162.50; L:ochinver Station, Taupo, 132 ram, $149; Kiwikawa, Pukehamoamoa, 30 ram, $153; 60 ewe, $140; D Matches and Co, Glengarry, 35 c/o, $154; 34 ewe, $144.50; Meeanee Farm, Awatoto, 61 male, $115; 45 ewe, $97.50; Otupae Station, Taihape Rd, 146 ewe, $137.50; 216 ewe, $142.50; 78 male, $151; 44 ewe, $128; Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, 121 ewe, $146.50; 66 male, $162; W Purvis, Matapiro, 88 ewe, $138; 1233 m/s, $130; C McRae, Glenross, 110 m/s, $120; Kenyon Land Co, Porangahau, 100 ewe, $150; 30 b/f ewe, $158.50; Pukenui Station, Makaretu, 82 m/s, $141; 30 ewe, $128; Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 69 ewe, $145.50; 179 ewe, $158.50; Waipunga Ltd, Waipunga, 43 ewe, $147; Mangakuri Station, Elsthorpe, 34 ewe, $122; Atua Station, Elsthorpe, 271 b/f ewe, 4147; Alco P/ship, 41 ewe, $127; P J Distributors, Wakarara, 28 b/f ewe, $138; B Kent, Bay View, 37 ewe, $134; Longacre Farm, Tukituki, 53 ewe, $105.50.

Prime sale

Heavy angus oxen sold strongly at Monday's sale. All the offering of 81 head was of good quality and sold well with 662kg angus oxen making $3.105/kg or $2055/head.

In the sheep pens heavy lambs sold well with the best of them making $199.

Ewes were also up slightly in a yarding down in quality on last week.

PRICES

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, simm-cross) Av weight, 535kg to 665kg, 281c/kg to 310.5c/kg, $1503/head to $2055/head.

Heifers: Here-fries) Av weight, 442kg, 583kg, 260.5c/kg, 281c/kg, $$1315/head, $1316/head.

Cows: (Ang) Av weight, 558kg, 210c/kg, $1172/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, good, $166, $167; med, $135 to $158; lighter, $105 to $130; light, $90. Woolly, med, $130 to $142. Slipe, med, $145; light, $90.

Lambs: Male, $86 to $199, b/f, $165 to $199. Ewe, $150 to $190.50; b/f, $147.50 to $198.50. M/s b/f, $143, $158.¦