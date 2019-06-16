The Friel family of Kumeroa held the 34th annual sale for their Mt Mable Angus stud on Monday, June 10.

There were 45 registered pedigree rising two-year-old Angus bulls offered for sale by auction to a discerning crowd of both familiar, and new faces, with 44 selling under the hammer for an average of $8886. The highest price paid was for Lot 7 at $13,500 which saw this 854kg docile and soft fleshed sire sold to Kim Young and son, repeat buyers from Raetihi.

Photo / Kate Taylor

Feedback received from both the two-year-old and yearling bulls sold in 2018 has been universally favourable with no need for any call on the Friels' comprehensive three year guarantee. The Friel family wish all this year's buyers the same success with their new bulls and look forward to offering yearling bulls for sale in September.