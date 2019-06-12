Good store lambs were more expensive this week but there were bargains to be had in the ewe lambs and longer-term lambs at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

In a big yarding of more than 8000 head pens of the best male lambs easily broke the $150/ head mark with the top making $155.

Some of those lambs were in the sale because a continuing shortage of feed means they cannot be finished and the store market is so strong, making it worthwhile to sell them.

The cattle yarding of about 600 head was the same story with good R2 steers and yearling bulls selling well.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay, Waikato, Wairarapa and the Bay of Plenty.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: W and D Hurring, Apley Rd, 9 here-fries, av weight 574kg, 181c/kg, $1040/head.

Steers: R2, JNJ Farms, Apley Rd, 32 simm-cross, av weight, 563kg, 290c/kg, $1635/head; Black Stag Station, Tutira, 21 ang, av weight, 515kg, 301c/kg, $1555/head; Chrystall Farming, Wakarara, 44 ang, av weight, 540kg, 309c/kg, $1668/head; Black Oak, Waihau, 10 charo-cross, av weight, 558kg, 287c/kg, $1605/head; eight ang and ang-cross, av weight, 503kg, 283c/kg, $1430/head; five ang-cross, av weight, 443kg, 292c/kg $1295/head; Crownthorpe Height, Crownthorpe, 13 here-fries, av weight, 444kg, 267c/kg, $1187/head; five here-cross, av weight, 461kg, 267c/kg $1235/head; A Connor, Matapiro, 20 ang and here-fries, av weight, 389kg, 267c/kg, $1040/head.

Paku Farms, Wairoa, 14 here-cross, av weight, 452kg, 283c/kg, $1430/head; 10 ang, av weight, 447kg, 206c/kg $1190/head; Circle M Ranch, Raukawa, seven here-fries, av weight, 549kg, 273c/kg, $1500/head. R1, AG P/ship, Ngatarawa Rd, eight here-fries, av weight, 171kg 306c/kg $525/head; Circle M Ranch, Raukawa, 10 here-cross, av weight, 220kg, 284c/kg, $625/head; Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, six crossbred, av weight, 259kg, 314c/kg, $815/head.

Bulls: R2, Ngati Pahuwera, 20 fries, av weight, 478kg, 244c/kg, $1170/head; 19 fries, av weight, 474kg, 238c/kg, $1130/head. R1, Awahuri Pastoral, Ohiti Rd, 30 fries, av weight, 193kg, 336c/kg, $650/head; 24 fries, av weight, 167kg, 322c/kg, $540/head; 17 fries, av weight, 161kg, 328c/kg, $530/head; 25 fries, av weight, 156kg, 344c/kg, $540/head; Kairongoa, Elsthorpe, eight ang, av weight, 241kg, 281c/kg, $680/head; S and P Baker, Omakere, 20 fries, av weight, 187kg, 328c/kg, $615/head; Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, eight fries, av weight, 247kg, 283c/kg, $700/head.

Heifers: R2, Glendowie Farm, Patoka, 15 here-fries, av weight, 366kg, 271c/kg, $995/head; B Farquharson, Glengarry, 13 here-fries, av weight, 383kg, 262c/kg, $1005/head; nine here-cross, av weight, 403kg, 266c/kg, $1075/head; eight crossbred, av weight, 451kg, 266c/kg, $1205/head; C and R Graham, Waipukurau, eight here-fries, av weight, 446kg, 270c/kg, $1210/head; eight here-cross, av weight, 408kg, 249c/kg, $1020/head; Beck Family Trust, Porangahau Rd, six here-cross, av weight, 417kg, 257c/kg, $1075/head. R1, A O'Rourke, Rissington, five ang-cross, av weight, 278kg, 287c/kg, $800/head.

Sheep — ewes: (All sil) Te Roto Farm, Takapau, 55 4/6-th, $182.50; 75 3/4yr, $163; Harper Transport, Ohiti Rd, 87 m/a, $168; Mingi Valley, Ngawaka, 102 2th, $128; 46 2th, $125; 30 2th, $129.

Lambs: Belmont Station, Ellis Wallace Rd, 258 c/o, $155; 90 c/o, $143; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 155 male, $152; Riverbank, Rissington, 239 male, $153.50; 418 male, $151; 355 male, $147.50; C and J McCool, Kereru, 131 c/o, $151.50; 221 ewe, $128; T G Dysart and Son, Sherenden, 137 c/o, $140; B Chrystal, Tutira, 116 ram, $148; 47 b/f ewe, $131; K and J Farquharson, Puketitiri, 112 c/9o, $152.50; 37 ewe, $115; Sherwood Properties, Otamauri, 71 male, $145.50; 72 ewe, $114; 49 ewe, $101; Ardfert P/ship, Omakere, 160 c/o, $146.50; 115 ewe, $124; R and J Holmes, Chatham Island, 42 weth, $141; 134 ewe, $127.50; 64 m/s, $110.50.

P and E Seymour, Chatham Island 98 weth, $105.50; Tuuta/ Seymour, Chatham Island, 123 weth, $97; C McRae, Glenross, 74 male, $146.50; 60 c/o, $147.50; Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira. 71 male, $143; 46 ewe, $117; Chatham Island vendors, 75 m/s, $124; Rangatira E Trust, Taupo, 67 male, $146; G and E Cameron, Chatham Island, 329 m/s, $142.50; Te Ngaio Farm, Chatham Island, 182 m/s, $130; Ohinemana, Chatham Island, 194 m/s, $118.50; Te Awa farm, Tikokino, 127 ram, $134; G and R Horler, Chatham Island, 133 weth, $114.50; Mangakuri Station, Mangakuri, 270 ewe, $125; 108 ewe, $105; R Hunt, St Georges Rd, 160 ewe, $143; Maharanui Farm, Dannevirke, 225 b/f ewe, $131.50; 147 ewe, $116; 159 b/f ewe, $113.50; J and F Goulding, Otamauri, 234 ewe, $145.

Waiterenui Ltd, Raukawa, 237 b/f ewe, $136.50; 51 b/f ewe, $103.50; Amity P/ship, Whakapirau Rd, 117 ewe, $132.50; Carswell Farm, Puketitiri, 90 ewe, $121.50; Marotane Farm, Mangatarata, 94 ewe, $113.50; Motere Station, Omakere, 202 ewe, $111; 168 ewe, $108.50; Brooksbay P/ship, Taihape Rd, 50 ewe, $113.50; Glenlyon Trust, Highway 50, 65 ewe, $98; Kaiwaka Ltd, Kaiwaka, 73 ewe, $111; G and J Hayes, Puketitiri Rd, 32 m/s, $109; Te Maire, Tourere, 106 ewe, $115; Kennith Farm, Omakere, 45 b/f m/s, $132.50.

Prime sale

The biggest yardings of both ewes and lambs arrived at the yards on Monday morning.

More than 1300 ewes and 1600 lambs featured.

In the ewe sale lighter ewes were again harder to sell as heavy ewes remained high with one pen of particularly heavy animals making $213.50.

The cattle offering of 67 head was of varying quality. However, good angus oxen sold very well.

PRICES

Cattle — oxen: (Ang, here, fries-cross) Av weight, 468kg to 690kg, 276c/kg to 303c/kg, $1293/head to $1945/head.

Cows: (Fries, ang-cross) 465kg to 642kg, 141c/kg, 151c/kg, $655/head, $970/head.

Heifers: (Fries, nag) Av weight, 313kg to 628kg, 110c/kg to 288c/kg, $344/head to $1770/head.

Sheep — ewes: Shorn, v heavy, $213.50; good, $179.50 to $188.50; med, $150 to $165; light, $105 to $126. Woolly, good, $168.50; med, $132 to $140.50. Slipe, good, $153.50; med, $139 to $146; light, $70 to $120.

Lambs: Male, $125 to $199; b/f, $146.50 to $197; ewe, $137.50, $189, b/f, $142 to $160.50; m/s, $100 to $189; b/f, $127.