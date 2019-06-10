It was a typical winter Tiraumea day at Otapawa for the Annual Bull Sale on June 4, with 34 station-bred bulls for sale.

A quick toddy of port to keep the punters warm was in order, and a lively sale followed.

The sale had continued support from clients and new buyers to Otapawa were welcomed.

"Bulls shift from here and continue to perform where ever they go. The feedback we get is all positive about the directions we are making in the Stud," said Stuart Robbie. "Our average actual birth weights have remained 37.5kg across our last three years calving, but our growth performance and weight gains have lifted each year. We look forward to delivering all the bulls this year and catching up with our clients at their place."