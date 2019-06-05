Store lambs were again the highlight of yesterday's sale at Stortford Lodge.

However, although the best of the lambs sold well up to last week's values, the quality of some of the yarding of more than 9000 head was down on last week's top offering.

This was reflected in the prices of the more medium lambs.

A feature of the yarding was the 1248 lambs from Lochinver Station, near Taupo.

The cattle yarding of about 50 head was too small to draw any firm conclusions but sold to expectations.

PRICES

Cattle — bulls: R2, Kupenga Ltd, Gisborne, eight here, av weight, 512kg, 298c/kg, $1530/head; five ang-here, av weight, 532kg, 268c/kg, $1430/head; three here, av weight, 406kg, 282c/kg, $1150/head.

Steers: Yrling, Mangarara Farm, Elsthorpe, 10 ang, av weight, 273kg, 337c/kg, $920/head.

Sheep — ewes: (all sil) Rangitoto Farm, Takapau, 50 3yr, $197; 125 m/a, $180.50; 45 4 and 5yr, $194; Lowe Properties, Havelock North, 152 m/a, $169; R McMillan, Tutira, 170 m/a b/f, $180; Freethlands, Salisbury Rd, 78 m/a, $180.

Lambs: Soldiers Trading, Rissington, 139 ram, $153; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 190 c/o, $154.50; 111 c/o, $144.50; Silver Range, Elsthorpe, 198 c/o, $166.50; G and K Matches, Rissington, 134 male, $152; Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 173 weth, $137; 80 weth, $115; 73 ewe, $114; Corson Farming, Kereru, 155 c/o, $145; 113 c/o, $134; 88 ram, $136.

Lochinver Station, Taupo, 325 c/o, $147; 317 c/o, $135.50; 184 c/o, $130.50; 169 ewe, $124; 252 ewe, $130; Ngawa Farming, Wanstead, 175 male, $132.50; 34 ewe, $113; Blue Creek Farming, Whanawhana, 226 weth, $121.50; 106 weth, $96; 153 ewe, $110; 200 ewe, $100; 114 ewe, $91; Crawshaw Farming, Patoka, 202 male, $130.50; 48 male b/f, $124; Carpenter Farming, Pakaututu, 133 c/o, $153.50; 179 ewe b/f, $130; M and L Whittle, Puketitiri, 95 c/o, $150; Kohitane Farm, Wairoa, 131 co, $135.50; Allen Farming, Mangleton, 96 c/o, $132; 144 ewe, $122.50; Carlyon Station, Farm Rd, 100 c/o, $152; 98 ewe, $152.50; 157 ewe, $139; Kopanga Station, Havelock North, 43 male, $135; 165 ewe, $132.50; M and V Wilkins P/ship, Crownthorpe, 57 c/o, $144.50; Glenburn Trust, St Georges Rd, 148 ram, $141.50.

M O'Dwyer Trust, Tikokino, 77 male, $102.50; 126 ewe, $106.50; Lagoon Farm, Ahuriri, 140 ewe, $159.50; 347 ewe, $145; 102 ewe, $135; 52 ram, $145.50; S Wedd, Puketitiri, 275 ewe, $129; April 24 Trust, Poukawa, 144 ewe, $129.50; JNJ Farm, Wairoa, 133 ewe, $140; Braesomar Ltd, Tutira, 144 ewe, 4137; 40 ewe, $117.50; Williams Hill, Puketitiri, 77 ewe, $115; B Noetzli, Bridge Pa, 37 ewe, $158.50; S and S Duncan, Elsthorpe, 102 ewe b/f, $137; J Josephs, Owhanga, 81 ewe, $113.50; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 192 male, $134.50; 182 male, $135.50; W Chambers, Havelock North, 43 male, $132; P and L O'Rourke, Patoka, 60 ewe, $116; Glenview Farming, Tangoio, 57 ewe, $110.50; Kerry Downs, Te Pohue, 31 ram b/f, $138.