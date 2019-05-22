Worries about the lack of rain had no effect on lamb prices at yesterday's Stortford Lodge store sale.

The yarding of about 5000 head was mostly of top quality but even the longer-term lambs sold well despite the need for rain before winter.

The best of the cattle yarding of about 200 head was of varying quality and several pens of dairy-cross stock were passed in.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay.

PRICES

Cattle — cows: 'vic, M Poulton, Pahiatua, six R3 ang, av weight, 586kg, 196c/kg, $1150/head; K Bishop, Kotemaori, 22 m/s fries, av weight, 592kg, 185c/kg, $1100/head; 18 m/a fries, av weight, 538kg, 180c/kg, $970/head; nine dairy-cross, av weight, 485kg, 174c/kg, $840/head.

Steers: R2, The Heath, Aorangi Rd, five ang-here, av weight, 480kg, 288c/kg, $1385/head; seven ang, av weight, 395kg, 308c/kg, $1220/head; Rotokare, Korokipo, five sth dev-cross, av weight, 408kg, 274c/kg, $1120/head.

Heifers: R2, Pihanui Station, Wairoa, 12 ang, av weight, 358kg, 261c/kg, $935/head; seven ang, av weight, 329kg, 264c/kg, $870/head; Oakdale, Raukawa, nine ang, av weight, 349kg, 266c/kg, $930/head; Barbell P/ship, Poukawa, seven ang, av weight, 384kg, 264c/kg, $1015/head; Wrekin Station, Waiwhare, six ang, av weight, 421kg, 270c/kg, $1142/head.

Sheep — ewes: All sil, Mt Windsor, Tiraumea, (Cap stock) 199 4/6-th, $180; 193 m/a, $176; 138 5/6yr, $172; 53 m/a, $154.

Lambs: Est D B Wilson, Waimarama, 151 male, $145; Te Awa Farm, Tikokino, 341 ram, $149; 80 ewe, $139.50; 40 ram, $133; Corson Farming, Kereru, 219 c/o, $156.50; 190 c/o, $147; 175 c/o, $140.50; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 235 weth, $156.50; 250 weth, $147.50; 235 weth, $155; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 205 male, $153; 108 male, $142; Mangakuri Station, Kairakau, 189 ram, $147; 46 ewe, $134; Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 102 weth, $141; 143 ewe, $128; Beckford Holdings, Makaretu, 98 male, $149.50; Pinoaks Ltd, Wilder Rd, 116 ram, $140.50; Hineuru, Waitara Rd, 177 m/s, $124; 153 m/s, $111.50; 102 ewe, $80.50; Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, 199 ewe, $129; O Edgecombe, Flemington, 215 ewe, $115.50; 98 ewe, $127.50; 57 ewe, $85.50; 102 male, $112; 50 male, $105; D Koster, Taupo, 107 ewe, $126.50; 54 m/s, $138.50; 40 male, $127.50; 54 m/s, $111; Rotonui, Waihau, Hurakia Station, Taupo, 72 c/o, $129; 107 c/o, $120; 82 c/o, $107; 61 ewe, $100.50; R Tuuta, Chatham Island, 103 m/s, $110.50; Te Whangai P/ship, Rotohiwi, 53 ram, $150; Pukenui Station, Makaretu, 58 m/s, $110.50; Ardlussa Farm, Waihau Rd, 46 m/s, $147.50; R and Thomson P/ship, Crownthorpe, 38 male, $128; Caithness, Sherenden, 46 male, $110.50; Glenlyon Trust, Maraekakaho, 36 b/f ewe, $117.

Prime sale

Lambs were particularly strong at Monday's sale. Most of the yarding of about 1000 head was top quality and sold accordingly.

The ewe yarding, also of about 1000 head, also sold well. The first scanned-dry ewes are appearing and many of them were top quality.

The cattle offering of 17 head was mostly from one vendor because the farm has been sold.

The hereford cows and bulls sold to expectations.

PRICES

Cattle — bulls:

Cattle - cows: (Here, simm-cross, murray grey) Av weight 411/kg-735kg, 168c/kg-206c/kg, $691/head to $1514/head.

Bulls: (Here) Av weight, 595kg-1045kg, 130c/kg-261c/kg, $1316/head-$2149/head.

Sheep — ewes

Slipe, heavy, $180-$220; good, $159-$166; med, $135-$151; light, $65-$133. Woolly, heavy, $194.50. Shorn, good, $165.50, $185; med, $159; lighter, $129; light, $100.50.

Lambs: Male, $128-$203.50; b/f, $127-$197.50; ewe, $107-$195; b/f $138; m/s, $117-$127.