Hinewaka is a 780ha hill country property 20km east of Masterton. It is a sheep and beef breeding and fattening operation carrying 4000 Coopworth/Romney ewes and 150 Shorthorn cows.

David, Pip Blackwood and son Mitch, farm the property and Mitch's daughter is the seventh generation on this land. Shorthorns have always been on Hinewaka since day one. They are the perfect breed for us, says David. They have an amazing temperament and are so easy to handle. They are the best mothers, very fertile with heaps of milk. They always wean a good calf, even in tough seasons.

All breeds have changed over the years to meet market demands. Shorthorns , today, are right up there with the best. David and Pip's breeding objective is to produce cattle that meet market demands.

Group of 18 month bulls.

Fertility is the number one trait determining profitability in any cattle operation, therefore all heifers have been calved as 2 year olds for the last 35 years . Any heifer and their calf assisted at calving are culled. There are no second chances. The aim is to breed moderate framed cattle , fast growing with great carcass traits. Shorthorns are well known for their marbling, much higher than most breeds. Premiums are available for cattle that fall within the right marbling grades and Shorthorns are ideal for this purpose.

Performance recording is a huge part of the operation. David maintains that you must back up the phenotype with hard cold facts. So every trait is recorded meticulously. Animals must be structurally sound and have EBVs to back up their performance, to stay in the herd.

Lot 2 in this year's sale.

David and Pip have used the best genetics from around the world, importing semen from Canada, USA and Australia. Each year an on farm bull sale is held in the first week of June with an offering of 20-25 bulls. Bulls are sold throughout NZ with many repeat buyers.

This years sale is to be held on June 5 at 3pm. Visitors are welcome at any time.