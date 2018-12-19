Following good rainfall and a tonne of feed around the district, the weaner calf sale in Dannevirke last week was described by one vendor as "a boomer".

And it was the thought of plenty of grass at home which pushed up interest and the prices at the sale, with the more than 700 head of stock for sale topping the price at the previous dairy beef sale by between $20 and $30 a head.

Locals, as well as buyers from around the district, including Hawke's Bay, were prepared to pay well for the top quality stock, with the top price of $582 a head paid for a pen of nine from Woodville vendor Joyce Henson, with Glenbervie Farms' 17 bulls making $572 a head.

The 583 weaner bulls sold for an average of $529.57, with the lowest price $330. Sixteen weaner steers averaged $589.50, with the minimum price $570 and the top $622 and demand was high for weaner heifers, with a top price of $655 a head for top stock from Wenn Farms. A pen from DJS Farming made $570 a head.

Stock with plenty of beef on attracted good bids, with 17 from Glenbervie Farms described as "having a tonne of meat and a heap of bone to boot", by the auctioneer, making $572.

On average the stock weighed between 110kg and 120kg and were well presented by vendors.

Phill Robson of Carrfields Livestock said it was the best of the three dairy beef markets so far, with confidence returning.