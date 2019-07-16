Two workshops focusing on domestic violence will be held in Dannevirke next month.

Tararua REAP is organising the workshops which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday August 27 and 28.

The first workshop will cover general awareness of domestic violence and how it impacts on the workplace and employer obligations under the new Domestic Violence Victims Protection Act.

Statistics show domestic violence is a New Zealand epidemic and affects most workplaces in terms of staff wellbeing and productivity, but the problems are often hidden.

Figures show that every year New Zealand workers are killed or seriously injured by an abusive partner or family member which can have a devastating impact on co-workers.

Shine, a national domestic abuse charity, has made recommendations that align with new employer requirements under the Domestic Violence Protection Act and these will be clarified as part of the workshop.

It will also outline what constitutes a best practice workplace response to domestic violence and give an overview on providing safety and support to staff experiencing domestic violence.

It will also outline the steps on preparing the workplace to manage staff who perpetuate domestic violence.

The workshop will run from 5.30pm to 7pm and will include a question and answer session.

The second workshop will be facilitated by Shine's DVFREE co-ordinator and senior trainer Pip Ross and will provide training for people working in support or education services whose clients may be exposed to domestic violence.

Shine was founded in 1990 and is a leading specialist domestic violence organisation that provides a range of effective, practical services to stop domestic violence, support victims and reform those using violence.

DVFREE is Shine's workplace programme that works with employees to create workplaces that are safe and supportive for staff experiencing domestic violence.

Ross says it's the first time the training has been brought to Tararua.

"So that's very exciting for us."

Ross delivers domestic violence training to a wide range of social service sector professionals as well as first responders and managers from a range of business, government and not-for profit employers.

She has worked in the humanitarian protection sector with the Red Cross and UN Women for more than a decade, mostly on preventing and responding to violence against women and children in post-disaster and complex migration settings.

In locations ranging from Greece to the Philippines to a number of Pacific Islands, Ross developed and delivered training for volunteers and professionals, including Australian Defence Force personnel, Police, journalists and humanitarian practitioners.

Ross has assisted with developing Masters-level programs in international development and humanitarian response and undergraduate law and international studies programs.

Ross was also responsible for monitoring humanitarian standards in refugee camps and detention sites; developing information and analysis systems for protection risks and incidents; developing child protection policies, reporting procedures and codes of conduct, and advocacy on matters of humanitarian concerns.

This session will run from 9am till 3.30pm and will be held at the MCI offices in Gordon St.

Spaces are limited for both sessions so those wishing to attend need to register at Tararua REAP by August 6 by phoning 06 374 6565.