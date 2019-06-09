Athletes of all fitness levels and abilities tested themselves against their peers during the Te Arawa Double Trouble Crossfit pairs competition.

The annual event, held at Crossfit Te Arawa at the Rotorua Racecourse, was held for the third time on Saturday and, with 65 mixed-gender pairs entered, it was the biggest edition yet.

Athletes completed workouts in pairs to find the fittest in four different categories; Rx (the top division), scaled, beginners and masters (40+).

The workouts included a wide range of exercises, including weightlifting, cardio, gymnastics and plyometrics.

In the Rx division it was Crossfit Whakatāne's Lewis Jones and

