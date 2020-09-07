

A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after coming off his bike on State Highway 50, near Tikokino, on Monday night.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash on SH50, near Glencoe Station Rd, at about 8.10pm on Monday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the man in his 30s came off his bike.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a patient in a critical condition was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopter.

Advertisement

A Hawke's Bay District Heath Board spokeswoman said the man had been transferred to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

He is currently in ICU.

One fire truck from Hastings and one rural fire truck from Maraekakaho attended the scene.

The road was closed and traffic management put in place, but was reopened at 12.25am.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, according to a police spokeswoman.

MORE TO COME