Tāmati Coffey will defend his Waiariki seat against at least two challengers in the 2020 election.

The Māori Party's Rawiri Waititi and Vision NZ Party leader Hannah Tamaki will also vie for the Māori electorate seat, which covers Rotorua, Taupō, Edgecumbe and Tauranga.

Waititi, who ran for the seat in 2011 for Labour, confirmed his candidacy in February. Tamaki announced her bid in Rotorua on Wednesday.

In 2017, Labour's Coffey won the seat from Māori Party stalwart Te Ururoa Flavell, with a margin of 1719.

More candidates may emerge as the deadline for candidate confirmation with the Electoral Commission is August 21.

Tāmati Coffey, current MP for Waiariki, Labour

This Government has walked the talk in regards to revitalising [Waiariki] and strengthening our whānau. From investing in iwi [and] community-led projects that create jobs, to more houses to deal with our housing crisis and free lunches in schools, I have proudly ensured Waiariki gets its fair share. We have more to do, and so do I. I'm asking Māori to honour me again with their vote, so I can continue to serve our people and build on what we've started.

Getting our whānau and local businesses back on their feet post-Covid-19 is my number one priority.

As part of a Government with a strong recovery plan, I am meeting with our community and advocating hard to ensure we create local jobs for locals, boost the role of our Māori economy in our region's recovery, and give our rangatahi a chance at a better future.

The pandemic has highlighted for all of us the true levels of inequity that exist in our region, in terms of access to education to get better jobs, and the need to improve the intergenerational wellbeing of our whānau to achieve better health outcomes – especially for Māori and struggling families.

I'm committed to addressing these kaupapa for our people, and to tackle racism by growing understanding within our community.

Hannah Tamaki, Vision NZ

I have a vested interest in the beautiful district of Waiariki - I whakapapa back to this area as Ngāti Pikiao, and my years of mahi here within the community and through Man Up, Legacy and Youth Nation speaks for me.

There are historic issues [in Waiariki] that demand solutions, like family breakdown, homelessness and unemployment but those have now been compounded by the post-Covid climate.

Vision New Zealand brings innovative social and economic solutions for Waiariki but most of all, I will action what I say and not just words and that is the solution.

[I hope to] bring hope and integrity back into the position that is entrusted to me by the people. That is what democracy is.

Rawiri Waititi, Māori Party

Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi did not respond in time for deadline.

