Helping patients maintain dental health through tough financial times

We all know dental treatment can be expensive and helping patients maintain dental health through tough financial times is nothing new for most dental practitioners.

The last thing both patients and the dental profession want to witness is patients sacrificing dental health, losing otherwise savable teeth or living in the misery of dental pain which affects general health.

With the marked increase of New Zealanders living in poverty in the last few years and the possibility of redundancies, reduced work hours and an overall decrease of income for many of us brought about by the potential effects of the COVID-19 virus brings reality to the doorstep of all dental practices.

For those facing financial difficulty, there are well developed techniques by practitioners to help with pain relief, interim treatments, temporary materials to restore broken and decayed teeth and lost and broken fillings. These products are less expensive and can prevent loss of teeth and restore comfort.

If one has lost a filling, has decay in a tooth or a tooth breakage it is not wise to leave these situations. With time teeth in this condition breakdown further and either become more expensive to fix or decay goes through to where the nerve is and creates toothache.

A badly broken down tooth may be unsavable and extraction may still be the only option to resolve the situation.

For moderately damaged teeth there are relatively strong temporary materials called glass ionomers which can be used to temporary fix these teeth. These materials release fluoride into the tooth structure helping to prevent decay and further breakdown.

For heavily broken down teeth that are still savable which ordinarily would require a standard crown, we can make temporary crowns, bonded resin restorations as temporary measures.

When one has a toothache and the tooth is savable, in the majority of cases the pain is caused by a "dying nerve" or an infection caused by the remnants of a "dead nerve".

In many of these cases, the pain and infection can be relieved by carrying out part of the required root canal treatment, dressing the tooth with medication and sealing with a temporary filling. A tooth may be able to stay in this state for some months if necessary or require redressing from time to time until the tooth can be totally treated.

For teeth that have to be extracted temporary replacements can be made by making provisional dentures, temporary bridges and bonded temporary teeth placed to help both function and aesthetics until one can be in a better financial position to get a more long term end result.

Our advice is to keep regular visits with your dentist as this is the most cost effective way to maintain teeth in good health.

If there is a dental problem that is obvious, leaving it will only make the problem greater and/or devastating when emergency care is forced upon the situation.

Presented by Dr. Gary Winter BDS

Principal Dentist

Dental on Raffles