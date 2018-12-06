

It's been two years since Tararua District issued a historic charter to the 1st Battalion Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, allowing it to parade in the district for the first time.

In the inaugural charter parade, in October 2016, the Battalion marched through Dannevirke's High St with drums beating, flags flying, bayonets fixed and swords drawn.

On Saturday at 10am, 100 members of the 1st Battalion, accompanied by their drumming corp, will march through Woodville in the second charter parade to be held in the district.

"It is a spectacular and different parade, which will leave from the Woodville Stadium and make its way along Vogel St before turning into Ormond St," parade organiser Paddy Driver, of the Tararua District Council, said.

Constable Karl Williams, of Woodville Police, will issue the challenge as the parade makes its way along Vogel St and the Battalion will be inspected by Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis, Defence Minister Ron Mark and 1st Battalion Commanding Officer Lt Colonel Anthony Childs.

Based at the Linton Military Camp, the 1st Battalion RNZIR has a strong relationship with Tararua, where it often conducts training exercises and traditionally supports Anzac Day services each year.

"The district is privileged to share a special relationship with the 1st Battalion and I hope people will seize the opportunity to come along and experience the military on parade in all their formality," Collis said.

There will also be an army display in Fountaine Square after the parade. The Woodville Christmas parade will begin at 11.30am, and the participants in the Woodville Lions Suzuki Coast to Coast motorbike ride will enter the town after the parade.