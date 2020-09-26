With fast feet and big beats, Western Heights High School crews have danced their way to the top of the country.

The Rotorua school's Genesis crew came home from the DanceNZmade national finals in Palmerston North as Year 11 to 13 team champions.

The school's dancers were winners of the Making a Difference award and the Posterity crew were also second runner-up in the overall team champions category.

Western Heights' Intensified crew was also first runner-up in the Year 9/10 teams competition.

Advertisement

Choreographers Sam Patangan, left, Shawney Magill, Haeun Kang and Ngawai Clendon with dance crew members. Photo / Andrew Warner

The school's dancers have been rehearsing for five months in breaks, after school and from 9am to 4pm each Sunday.

Teacher Te Ao Tahana-Prangnell is there day-in, day-out giving up her spare time "all for the love" while juggling her teaching role and being a mother-of-three.

"I give my heart and soul to these kids because they deserve it," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Her main goal is to help them believe in themselves.

She runs a tuakana-teina model where seniors mentor juniors, bringing new leaders through each year.

"They're learning to collaborate with each other ... When they come across something that's not working they have to solve it very quickly and they're working under pressure."

Intensified choreographer Ngawai Clendon, who is in Year 12, said the weekend's results were "exhilarating".

"We knew that we deserved to win, however it felt too good to be true."

Advertisement

Fellow Intensified choreographer Sam Patangan (Year 11) said the rehearsals "really paid off".

He is looking forward to helping lead the senior dancers in his last two years of school.

Year 12 student Shawney Magill, a Genesis choreographer, said the group discussed every move together "so we are all on the page with all our practices".

Haeun Kang, a Year 12 who choreographs the Posterity mega crew, said the dancers were passionate.

"We all want to do good for our school."

Many of the dancers have also been involved in the Western Heights High School's ShowQuest entry which won the regional competition and came third nationally.

Advertisement

Rotorua Girls' High School dancer Ngatahi Webster-Tarei was also first runner-up in the Year 9 solo category.

Other Bay of Plenty and central North Island schools in the national awards:

Bethlehem College: Stage art champions

Mount Maunganui College student Lyla Radich: Art of movement solo award

Mount Maunganui College (Triple x): Year 9/10 Duo Trio Champions:

Mount Maunganui College student Lyla Radich: Year 10 first runner up

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate student Lulu Moore: Solo Year 8 champion

Ōtūmoetai Intermediate student Sophie Lane: Solo Year 7 champion

Tauhara College student Alana Pointon: Solo Year 13 first runner up

Tauhara College student Grace Davies: Solo Year 12 second runner up

Taupō Intermediate (Does Your Mother Know): Year 7-8 team champions

Taupō Intermediate student Kayley McAdie: Year 8 solo second runner up

Taupō-nui-a-Tia (In Your Arms): Year 9-10 team champions

Taupō-nui-a-tia (Les Poisson Rouge): First runner up overall team champions

Taupō-nui-a-tia college student Onera Beck: Year 11 second runner up