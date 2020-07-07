The pupils at St Joseph's School in Waipukurau marked the end of term with a special beginning ... the opening of the school's newly built bike track.

After a whole-school mass and morning tea, Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker cut the ribbon to open the new track, which was blessed by Father Paul Kerridge, who also blessed the children's bikes and scooters.

The first ride and the new bike track gets a big seal of approval.

The children enjoyed laps around the track, then a fun afternoon of sports.

St Joseph's pupil Hunter Gavin shared his experience of the afternoon:

I went on an exciting bike ride. We did the Turtle Race. Then I went over the jump, through the flags and then I went over the humps.

I went across the little cones and then I went over the black humps. I went for another ride to wait for the Box Game.

CHB mayor Alex Walker cuts the ribbon to open the new track.

They made a circle and I was so awangawanga because I thought I was going to get run over by Reef!

Then I bumped into Levi and then I put my foot down. Then Levi put his foot down.

Then the box game turned into a race and I went fast on the bike. Denon almost crashed into me so I went faster.

Pupils line up, eager to try out the track for the first time.

Mason came riding out of nowhere so I went faster than I've been before. Jackson won one time and Willa won twice. Levi won one time and I won one time.