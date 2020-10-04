Three of the five positive Covid-19 cases reported today are in managed isolation in Rotorua.

They will be transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility.

Of the five individuals who tested positive, two arrived from Switzerland via the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia on September 29 and one each from Russia via the United Arab Emirates on September 21, from Ukraine on September 29, and from Australia on September 30.

Two of the returnees are in managed isolation in Auckland. One has already been transferred to Auckland's quarantine facility and arrangements are in place for the second person to be transferred.

Today's results were from routine testing around day three for four people and testing around day 12 for the fifth person.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1498, which is the number reported to the World Health Organisation.

Five previously reported cases are now considered to have recovered, leaving the total number of active cases effectively unchanged from yesterday at 41.

‌

Of these active cases, 34 are imported cases in MIQ facilities and seven are community cases.

There is no one in hospital with Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Yesterday the laboratories processed 3616 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 979,985.