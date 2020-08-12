Queues a forming outside a second Covid-19 testing centre at the Rotorua International Stadium this morning.

Lakes District Health Board arranged for another pop-up testing centre after the city's sole testing centre on Vaughan Rd was inundated yesterday.

The centre at Rotorua International Stadium on Devon St West will be in operation today, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 9am to 4pm.

This is in addition to the existing Rotorua centre at 2 Vaughan Rd and the Taupō centre at 79 Miro St.

Advertisement

New testing station being set up at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Ben Fraser

The hours of operation for the testing centres were extended, and are now from 9am to 4pm seven days a week.

The testing centres at Rotorua and Taupō were busy yesterday with lines of cars with people waiting to be tested.

Traffic management was in place at both centres to help with traffic flows.

Hospital services at Rotorua and Taupō hospitals are operating as normal.

In a statement the health board asked those with appointments at Rotorua or Taupō Hospitals, to make sure they attend,

New testing station being set up at Rotorua International Stadium. Photo / Kelly Makiha

"If you can't come, please call to let us know so we can arrange for someone else to have the appointment time.

"When you come to hospital, please use the register at the front door to sign in or use the Covid Tracer app to do it electronically.

"If you are unwell, please do not visit anyone in hospital, stay away."

Advertisement

Hospital visiting hours are currently 10am-8pm but visitor numbers should be limited to maintain social distancing and hand hygiene and cough etiquette rule should be observed.

Key messages for alert level 2

• Keep your distance from other people in public

• Wash your hands

• Sneeze and cough into your elbow

• Keep a track of where you've been and who you've seen

• Wear a mask if you can

Advertisement

If you're unwell

• If you're sick, stay home. Don't go to work or school. Don't socialise.

• If you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline and get advice about being tested.

• If you have been told to self-isolate you must do so immediately.

Masks

At alert level 2 the risk of Covid-19 being present in the community is higher. You should wear face coverings in situations where physical distancing is not possible, like on public transport or in shops.