

Only four Northlanders are classed as active Covid-19 cases after two weeks of no new cases in the region.

Of the region's 28 cases, 24 have recovered as of yesterday with the remaining four self-isolating in the community. None was in hospital.

All eight confirmed or probable cases among Māori had recovered.

On Thursday, the Northern Advocate reported testing figures in the region from Tuesday - a total of 129 people (presentations) came to the nine mobile testing stations which were open across the three districts (Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara).

Advertisement

Only 68 swabs were taken, however, not all 129 people who attended the testing stations came for a Covid-19 test.

The Northland District Health Board (NDHB) said yesterday there was no issue with swab supply in the region and outlined those who had not been swabbed had not met the case definition and did not require testing.

Whangārei Base Hospital. Photo / File

However, the NDHB confirmed anyone who wanted a swab would receive one from Monday, as a way of seeking out undetected cases in the next phase of Northland's Covid-19 response.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

To date, 4827 tests had been done in Northland with 3640 being conducted at the region's seven community-based testing centres.

Head to the bottom of the article for more information on the centres.

From April 20-26, the rate of testing for Māori was higher than those for non-Māori at the seven centres - 456 versus 404 respectively.

Nationally, three new confirmed cases were announced yesterday. One case related to overseas travel, another to an existing case and the other was still under investigation.

Advertisement

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay also reported there were no additional deaths as New Zealand's total number of confirmed and positive cases grew to 1479, 85 per cent of which had recovered.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay. Photo / File

Six people were in hospital but none in intensive care. There were still 16 clusters, however, one cluster had seen no new cases in 28 days and was deemed to be closed yesterday.

Speaking alongside McElnay, Finance Minister Grant Robertson sent a warning to potential parties this weekend after increasing reports of parties being held between bubbles.

"Cancel your plans now ... police will be taking a dim view of that activity," he said.

"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble and everyone will be better off."