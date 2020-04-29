

Nine Northlanders are being investigated for possible Covid-19 infection across the Northland District Health Board's four hospitals.

Six are being investigated at Whangārei Hospital while one is being investigated at each of Kaitāia, Dargaville and Bay of Islands Hospitals, according to the Northland DHB incident management team (IMT) intelligence report released yesterday.

Whangārei Hospital. Photo / File

According to the Ministry of Health, being under investigation involves someone who is eligible for testing but has not yet been tested, or someone who has been tested and does not yet have a result.

Northland has 28 positive cases (26 confirmed, two probable), including 22 recoveries. No positive cases are in hospital. As of yesterday, Northland had not had a new case in 12 days.

Regarding mobile testing, a total of 129 people (presentations) came to the nine mobile testing stations which were open on Tuesday across the three districts (Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara).

A total of 68 swabs were taken, with the most being taken (18) in two locations in Kaitāia and Kaikohe. The location with the most presentations, 37 at Ngati Hine Health Trust in the Mid North, took only three swabs.

Covid-19 testing area in Kawakawa. Photo / Michael Cunningham

At Northland's seven community-based testing centres, 153 presentations were recorded on Tuesday with 128 swabs taken. The most swabs were taken at the Whangārei centre (70), with the next highest in Kerikeri (13).

So far 3037 tests have been done across Northland's seven centres. The majority of people being tested were Māori (48 per cent), with 47 per cent of those tested identifying as European.

The most tested age group at these seven centres was 50-59 (20 per cent) and 60-69 (18 per cent). The majority of those tested were female (59 per cent).

Across Northland DHB hospitals, primary care facilities, community testing centres, mobile testing locations and aged residential facilities, 4361 tests had been done.

‌

Only 10 tests had been done at aged residential facilities.

The source of transmission of Northland's confirmed cases was primarily overseas travel and contact with confirmed cases.

For four of Northland's 28 cases, the source of transmission had been classed as "sporadic" - where infection has occurred through casual contact such as at a conference, concert, or on a train.

Nationally, two more positive cases were announced yesterday, one related to overseas travel and the other related to an existing case. There were no additional deaths.