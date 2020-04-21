

No further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Hawke's Bay for the eighth consecutive day.

The region's total remains at 41, with 26 people having recovered.

As Hawke's Bay celebrates more than a week with no new cases, the nationwide total is now 1445.

In the Ministry of Health's coronavirus update, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were a total of five new cases in the past 24 hours, with one further death.

There were two new confirmed cases and three new probable cases around the country.

Three people remained in intensive care units, although none are in a critical condition.

The majority of Hawke's Bay's cases have recovered.

There are 15 active cases, while 26 people have recovered.

Of the 24 cases in Napier, 13 have recovered, while 12 of the 14 in Hastings have recovered.

One of the three cases of Covid-19 in the Wairoa district has also recovered.

The region has nobody currently in hospital with Covid-19.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said community testing of anyone feeling unwell, even with very mild symptoms, remained a top priority.



"Testing is also particularly important for essential service workers given they have spent more time out of their 'bubble' during the Level 4 lockdown period than others.



"Any essential worker feeling unwell should stay home and call their GP or Healthline for free on 0800 358 5453 to be assessed for testing."

