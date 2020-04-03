Key Points:

A_310320WCBRCTes15.JPG The Community Based Assessment Centre has opened at the right of the hospital's main public carpark as people drive in and is free to use from 8am to 9pm, seven days a week. Photo / Bevan Conley 310320WCBRCTes12.JPG Krystal Boyes and Tori Bisset are part of the New Zealand Red Cross Whanganui Disaster, Welfare Support Team helping medical staff at the assessment centre. Photo / Bevan Conley Lucy Drake lucy.drake@nzme.co.nz The local Red Cross Disaster, Welfare, Support Team are used to helping with all kinds of community events and now they have found themselves assisting at the Covid-19 Community Based Assessment Centre. Five members of their team have been at the centre since it opened last week. Team leader Krystal Boyes said they were there to make the job of medical staff easier and faster. Their roles include traffic control, getting people to fill out questionnaires, cleaning equipment between patients and just being a general runner for staff if needed. "It is also a good chance for our team to use psychosocial first aid and check in with people to see how they are doing and listen and talk through any worries they might have in the current situation," she said.