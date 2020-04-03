Key Points:
A_310320WCBRCTes15.JPG The Community Based Assessment Centre has opened at the right of the hospital's main public carpark as people drive in and is free to use from 8am to 9pm, seven days a week. Photo / Bevan Conley 310320WCBRCTes12.JPG Krystal Boyes and Tori Bisset are part of the New Zealand Red Cross Whanganui Disaster, Welfare Support Team helping medical staff at the assessment centre. Photo / Bevan Conley Lucy Drake lucy.drake@nzme.co.nz The local Red Cross Disaster, Welfare, Support Team are used to helping with all kinds of community events and now they have found themselves assisting at the Covid-19 Community Based Assessment Centre. Five members of their team have been at the centre since it opened last week. Team leader Krystal Boyes said they were there to make the job of medical staff easier and faster. Their roles include traffic control, getting people to fill out questionnaires, cleaning equipment between patients and just being a general runner for staff if needed. "It is also a good chance for our team to use psychosocial first aid and check in with people to see how they are doing and listen and talk through any worries they might have in the current situation," she said.
In the initial stages the team were also part of setting up the centre and have since made changes on how best to run it. Boyes said they now had a streamlined system which worked well for everyone. On average the team were seeing between 50 and 100 people a day. "It's an ongoing dynamic situation, that was changing every day and the team are doing a great job adapting as needed.
"On a whole those from the community we have seen have been self-isolating at home once they felt unwell and doing the right thing by coming into the CBAC if they have concerns about their health."
She said there was some anxiety about the situation and they were trying to help with those concerns. "The vibe I get is that people are very grateful for the CBAC's help and it's a good place to come if your unwell and feeling concerned." Boyes said the team will continue to assist at the centre for as long as medical staff need them there.
There is always a team member on site from opening at 8am to closing at 9pm, she said. The team are working on a three shift roster with shifts from six to eight hours each which can be extended if they are busy. • Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website
Boyes urged the community to stick to their bubble, wash their hands often and stay kind to each other. "If you are feeling anxious or down don't be afraid to reach out and talk to someone about it. We all need to work together."