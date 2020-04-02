A promised live-stream extraordinary meeting of the Rotorua Lakes Council was not available to the public after the council ran into "technical difficulties".

The meeting, scheduled for 9.30am on Friday, was announced via the council Facebook page about 9pm on Thursday.

The post said the meeting would be conducted via video conferencing app Zoom and provided a link to access a live-stream.

By 10am the stream was not yet live and the council said it was "endeavouring to get an update".

At 10.30am the council posted to Facebook saying it had been "unable to get a live-stream working".

"We are endeavouring to provide a video of the meeting as soon as technically possible.

"We understand your frustration and apologise for this."

The post then provided a link to the agenda for the meeting.

According to the Youtube page where the meeting was set to be streamed, 41 people were attempting to view the live-stream by 10.30am.

The Rotorua Daily Post requested an invite to the Zoom meeting to view the council's decisions in real time, or to listen via phone connection but that request had not been responded to by the time of publication.

The full council meeting would be addressing a Rotorua economic recovery plan titled "Build Back Better".

It would also be considering a rates deferral proposal.

Details of the plan would be presented in the meeting.

The council would also consider continuing delegated powers to the chief executive, which had previously been approved while council could not attain quorum via video link.

Last week the Government amended those rules so quorum could be achieved and decisions could continue to be made by councils.

At the last extraordinary meeting of the council on March 25 the council did not offer a live-stream of the meeting for the public, but said it would provide a video of the meeting "as soon as possible".

A video of the meeting was uploaded to Youtube about six hours after the meeting finished, and contained unexplained gaps in its footage.