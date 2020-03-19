

Hawke's Bay orchardists are feeling the pinch with minimal access to overseas workers with the spread of coronavirus.

But one apple grower is looking for local support.

There is a potential risk of RSE workers unable to enter the country with a potential case in Samoa and Fiji confirming its first case, and with limited backpackers doing orchard work.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed a single case of Covid-19 in Lautoka, Fiji on his Twitter handle, the Fiji Sun reported.

"There is a single confirmed case of Covid-19 in Lautoka that was imported from a patient who had recently travelled abroad. He was immediately isolated, where he remains under careful medical supervision."

An Aucklander has been placed in isolation in Samoa at Apia's Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Those results are due in three to five days.

Yummy Apples general manager Paul Paynter said the backpackers and travellers are a huge loss.

Yummy Apples general manager Paul Paynter said backpackers and travellers are a huge loss as many return home. Photo / Paul Taylor

"The vast majority of RSE workers for apples are here already so the impact will be minimal, but the big worry here is that backpackers have disappeared and they make up 40 per cent of our harvest crew sometimes."

Paynter said jobs will need to be filled, but filling them with locals is a struggle.

"We talk to our Winz work broker several times a week and he hasn't been able to fulfil our requirements for at least six months.

"We priorities NZ workers always but they are less productive and have higher absenteeism than other segments."

But he said they have found some wonderful people and many have become permanent employees.

"There are great people out there but a bit of sifting is required."

