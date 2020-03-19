A Rotorua school community is apprehensively awaiting coronavirus test results for two pupils and a staff member.

The three people from Selwyn Primary School are in self-isolation and should know by the weekend if they have Covid-19.

Parents were now taking mixed measures after being told via the school's Facebook page, school app and through a letter on Wednesday afternoon.

The school has not been instructed by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education to close its doors, so far.

Students went to school as normal yesterday and a teacher-only day is expected to go ahead today.

Mother Leigh Pairama praised principal Peter Barker's response.

"The school is letting all of the parents know, they're not keeping us in the dark."

A staff member and two pupils from Rotorua's Selwyn Primary School have been tested for coronavirus. Photo / Stephen Parker

She said if the school closed, it would not be hard for care for her daughter Kialeigh-Estelle Tuhoro, 7, as a stay-at-home mum.

"But I will take anyone's kids, if their parents are working they can come to my house ... This virus is not going to scare us as long as we take precautions and keep everything clean, sanitised, wash hands and cover mouths. All of the things you do for flu."

Pairama said her children were not scared, "just aware".

Barker told the Rotorua Daily Post the situation had been "manageable" so far and feedback from parents had been "overwhelmingly positive".

He was relieved to hear Rotorua's case confirmed yesterday was outside of the school community.

He said staff had been "fairly comfortable with the situation so far".

"But they're obviously concerned for our colleague and students."

His earlier message to parents said, "As with any school in New Zealand if any of our students or staff test positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Health steps in."

The cleaning company the school contracted was following the hygiene procedures needed given the crisis, he said.

Hand sanitiser was available in all classrooms and toilets and there were also paper towels to dry hands with.

Barker "completely" understood if parents did not want their child to go to school.

Elisabeth Bayliss' grandchildren were staying home from Selwyn until the three test results came back.

"Let's hope it was a false alarm," she said.

The pandemic had stopped her from visiting her grandchildren.

"It makes you wonder how fast it spreads ... I really hope a vaccine or cure is found."

Health Minister David Clark has announced that the Government will enforce a mass gatherings limit of 100 people when indoors. These measures, however, don't apply to schools or universities.

Rotorua teacher Eliana Maxwell, who is on maternity leave, has withdrawn her children from school for now.

She does not teach at Selwyn and her children do not go there.

She said her family was socially distancing "both to avoid getting the virus and stop the spread of it in our community".

PM Jacinda Ardern dismisses coronavirus rumours swirling on social media and says “everything else you see, a grain of salt." Video / Rotorua Daily Post

Maxwell said feedback from fellow teachers on social media suggested "the majority of teachers all around the country are worried and want schools to shut".

"Especially our elderly teachers, teacher aides and principals. It's a bit of a double-edged sword though. If schools close many children may need to stay with grandparents, who are impacted more by this virus. The whole country almost needs to be put in quarantine in order for schools to be shut down."

She said one positive aspect of keeping kids home was the "opportunity to reconnect" with them.

"Many parents don't get to spend enough time with their kids ... As a teacher and a parent, my advice to other parents would be please don't sit your child at the kitchen table doing worksheets for a month - there are so many more important things to learn and do together."