Hawke's Bay has plenty of activities and events for people of all ages to enjoy. We list 8 of the best on this weekend.

1. Esk-Ironz

New Zealand's largest collection of laundry irons and related memorabilia.

1133 Waipunga Rd, Eskdale. Tomorrow, open to the public every Sunday noon-4pm for months of January, February and March.

Information: Entry price is $10 per person (cash only - no eftpos facilities available).

Open by appointment at other times and rest of year. Contact details: Phone 021 236 9193 or 021 179 0909. Email eskironz@gmail.com and Facebook @ Esk-Ironz.

2. The New Zealand Youth Jazz Orchestra

The New Zealand Youth Jazz Orchestra - featuring special guest Adam Schroeder from USA.

Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier: Tomorrow, 5.30pm–8.15pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/the-new-zealand-youth-jazz-orchestra/napier

3. Burger King ProDirt SuperSaloon Spectacular

This is going to be huge. It's the second night of the thundering SuperSaloons at Meeanee Speedway racing for huge prizemoney in a round of the Burger King Prodirt SuperSaloon Series.

Meeanee Speedway, Sandy Rd, Meeanee, Napier: Today, 7pm–10.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/burger-king-prodirt-supersaloon-spectacular/napier

4. Blues Night with Jack Derwin

International award-winner Jack Derwin will be gracing us at the Urban Winery. His covers and originals pitch between old school blues, outback sunsets, and urban lights.

The Urban Winery, 3 Ossian St, Ahuriri, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/blues-night-with-jack-derwin/napier

5. PPV Growing Opera Stars

Festival Opera La Traviata stars take time out of their rehearsal schedule to perform in "supporting" roles with Project Prima Volta singers in this special event.

MTG Century Theatre, 9 Herschell St, Napier: Today, 7.30pm–9.30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/ppv-growing-opera-stars/napier

6. Napier Record Fair

Anything from Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd to The Beatles and Jimi Hendrix to Neil Young to Dire Straits plus everything in between: Bob Seger, Bruce Springsteen, Simon and Garfunkel, Steely Dan, Lou Reed, Dolly Parton ... the list goes on! Jazz, blues, rock, folk, country, metal, pop, classical, comedy, etc. LPs, 45s, free admission, questions 022 633 0405 ph/txt.

The Cabana, 11 Shakespeare Rd, Napier: Today, 11am–4pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/napier-record-fair/napier

7. Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market offers a complete shopping experience. Discover the diverse range of locally grown or artisan produced products. There is nothing like buying fruit and vegetables, freshly baked breads, meats, cheeses, preserves and sweet treats direct from the source.

Hawke's Bay A & P Showgrounds, Kenilworth Rd, Hastings: Tomorrow, 8.30am–12:30pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2018/hawkes-bay-farmers-market/hastings

8. Trinity's Music Vespers

Each month the hour-long Vespers uses a variety of music genre to explore spirituality alongside short reflections and prayer. Music is not only played at Vespers as performance art, but as spiritual music. This month's musicians are: Elaine von Dadelszen sings George Gershwin (Linda Gilchrist – pianist); guest singer Margaret Kitt (with David Kitt and David Day).

Trinity Methodist Church, 32 Clive Square East, Napier: Tomorrow, 7pm-8pm.

Information: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2019/trinitys-music-vespers/napier