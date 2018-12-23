At Colliers International, we're passionate about making the Hawke's Bay a better place for everyone.

We're here to sell and lease commercial property – but you could say we're also in the business of helping our region thrive and our economy grow.

That's because commercial property underpins almost everything that makes the Hawke's Bay great.

From the boutique retailers that give vibrancy to our cities, to the industrial facilities that support our booming agricultural sector, there's a commercial or industrial property behind every local business success.

And behind every local commercial and industrial property transaction is a trusted relationship between client and agent.

At Colliers, we deliver results. And we're pretty proud of what we've achieved for you in 2018.

We brokered the $10.4 million sale of 100 McLeod Street, Hastings – thought to be the largest Hawke's Bay office transaction in a decade.

We sold two prominent Hastings CBD properties on long-term leases to major banks. The Kiwibank call centre and branch at 200 Market Street North sold for $7.09 million, while the ANZ branch at 1026 Heretaunga Street West sold for $1.81 million.

We have transacted properties - not only big, but also small and everything else in between. We manufactured a deal involving two large tracts of development land which will ultimately be transformed into new retirement villages through Ryman Healthcare and Summerset, providing aged care and ongoing employment within our region.

And we helped to find a new home for Nourished for Nil at the Tremains Community Hub, a local charity whose mission is to rescue surplus food and redistribute it to those in need within the community. The charity now operates from a premium leased office space at 1004 Karamu Road North, Hastings.

All up, Colliers transacted more than $142 million in Hawke's Bay commercial property in 2018 – a substantial uptick from almost $116 million in 2017.

These transactions represent a significant investment in the region's economy.

It's testament to the strength of what we're building, together – a better Hawke's Bay for everyone.

Thanks for a fantastic year. We couldn't have done it without you.