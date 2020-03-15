Imagine inviting all the girls around for a natter, coffee and cakes.

Now picture this. Everyone has arrived and you are all sitting around the table with a lovely plate of carrot cake centre stage.

Your friends are giving you strange looks because instead of being in the kitchen boiling the jug you are pointing your phone in the general direction of the kitchen, pushing a button and grinning like a cat that got the cream.

Suddenly there's a noise and the delicious smell of coffee drifts into the room. The hostess with the mostess then glides to her feet, brings in a cup of coffee and pushes buttons on her phone again.

Meanwhile, the recipient of the first cup of coffee is taking a tentative sip.

"Oh, that's just the way I like it. How did you do that?"

The host smiles and says "I had a little help from Coffee Solutions."

Murray Porter and his son Grant have been running Coffee Solutions since 2006. They know a good coffee machine when they see one.

Up until a few months ago, they had been working with the commercial market. However, they were offered the dealership for the domestic market by Jura.

"Once we had seen the machines and tested them out we knew this was a damn good product and were more than happy to take it on," Murray says.

They recently opened a showroom at 57 Wakefield St, Onekawa. It's a lovely relaxing space where clients are welcome to come along and learn about the machines and try the coffee.

The machines all use freshly ground beans and you can set your phone using Bluetooth to tweak your coffee to your liking. A dash of mild, an extra shot — it's all at your fingertips.

Of course, you don't have to use your phone, it can be done on the touch screens.

These machines are sleek and stylish and would sit well any kitchen.

"You always get what you want with these machines.

"They do everything, grind the beans, froth the milk, everything. They are the Rolls Royce of coffee machines. They even tell you when they want to be cleaned.

"They literally wash themselves all you have to do is put a bit of detergent in some water and push a button. They really spoon feed you."

Some of the machines have a little miniature fridge for the milk so you don't have to worry about it sitting in your machine all day.

Murray says they are ideal for people who do a lot of entertaining.

"Every person that has walked in here wants to take one home," Grant says. I could understand that because I wanted to take one home.

He said their main focus was making sure their customers were happy.

"We are more than happy to put our name behind these machines, Murray says.

"We have a great backup from the company and feel comfortable saying these machines are top of the line when it comes to the domestic market."

For more information visit Coffee Solutions at 57 Wakefield St, Onekawa or phone Murray on 027 272 1542 or Grant on 027 746 0592