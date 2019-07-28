Come on young people, you need to put forward your names as candidates in the upcoming Local Body elections.

Don't be shy, don't be scared, and most of all, don't be intimidated.

You are not a confident public speaker? Speak from the heart.

Global warming is a desperate situation. It is going to impact your lives like nothing else.

Please for the sake of my little grandchildren, do this.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lesley Haddon
Rotorua

Don't ruin our view

Congratulations to D. Gartlein (Letters, July 24) on his perceptive letter re the proposed boardwalk for the Lakefront.

The natural uninterrupted

Letters

Related articles: