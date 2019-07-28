Come on young people, you need to put forward your names as candidates in the upcoming Local Body elections.

Don't be shy, don't be scared, and most of all, don't be intimidated.

You are not a confident public speaker? Speak from the heart.

Global warming is a desperate situation. It is going to impact your lives like nothing else.



Please for the sake of my little grandchildren, do this.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua



Don't ruin our view

Congratulations to D. Gartlein (Letters, July 24) on his perceptive letter re the proposed boardwalk for the Lakefront.

The natural uninterrupted view across the lake to the distant hills and all the activities that are now available, flying boats coming and going, kite surfing, etc etc are superb. We do not need a human-made structure and all its pitfalls to ruin the view.

Surely the funds set aside for the proposed bridge should be put towards the re-opening of the money-generating museum.

Dorothy de L. Collins

Rotorua



