It was a night of winning for one lucky Whakatāne person in the Christmas promotion Lotto Draw last night.

More than 400 extra prizes were drawn in Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion, including 10 Ford Mustangs.

One of the winning tickets for the Ford Mustang was bought at Paper Plus Whakatāne.

Two Lotto players from Waihi and Papamoa will also be celebrating after each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in the live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi and Papamoa Beach Four Square.

A lucky player from Nelson ends the year with a bang after winning $1 million in Lotto's Triple Dip Promotion.

Meanwhile, Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the Jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player in Wairoa, who takes home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Mobil Wairoa.