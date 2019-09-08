A Hastings builder who was once laid-off in a construction industry recession has bounced back in style.

Jesse Crompton, 29, has been named the Master Builders' Hawke's Bay-East Coast Apprentice Of The Year.

Crompton started his apprenticeship when he left St John's College more than 10 years ago. But, after being made redundant, he moved to Australia where he lived for seven years and worked on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane in related jobs in civil construction, landscaping and building commercial freezers.

He was keen on building from a young age, spending many weekends helping his handyman granddad - "one of those old-school guys who can do everything."

Thus, the desire to get back and complete the apprenticeship was never far away and he returned about two years ago and took up a job with Havelock North company Hislop Construction.

Having provided just what the judges wanted — writing-up one of his projects, completing a two-hour task building a birdhouse and an interview — he was named the regional winner at a function in Havelock North on Friday night.

The judges commented: "Jesse is a well-rounded builder who was able to confidently demonstrate his wide range of skills. He impressed us in all aspects of the competition — from the project submission, through to the site visit."

"Jesse has a very high standard of workmanship and a thorough understanding of the building requirements," they said.

"His ability to work through and solve problems means he will go far in the building industry, and have a great career."

Employer Cameron Hislop, himself once an apprentice, now in the industry 25 years and employing "five guys" including one other apprentice, said Crompton came to him looking for a job.

"I grabbed him," the boss said. "He's good kid."

He's already been in-charge of projects, including that which he wrote-up in his quest for the award, which won him a placed Registered Master Builders two-day national Apprentice of the Year finals in November.

It includes a day-long practical challenge, of which he says: "That will be a bit daunting."

But he should get over it given the busy time he has ahead over the summer.

Another project he has is much closer to home — the house he's building on a section he's subdivided.

The plans go to the council this week and, working on the house at weekends in addition to the day-job during the week, he plans to have the job completed by March next year.

Runner-up in the Hawke's Bay-East Coast competition was 21-year-old Napier man Cole Newport, employed Richard Cole Builders, also a Havelock North operation and which produced last year's regional award winner. Third was Travis Janssen, of Waipukurau firm Baldwin and Co.