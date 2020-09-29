The popular Pink Walk has been cancelled for this year.

It's the first time in 12 years the Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust won't run their biggest fundraising and awareness event having held it annually during Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 2008.

The Pink Walk has become an institution in Rotorua and brings over 1000 pink-clad walkers together for a leisurely 3.4km walk around the Rotorua Lakefront and Government Gardens.

The impact of Covid-19 on event professionals and the industry in general has played a major part in the decision-making process.

Trust chairwoman Myrtle Colebert said many people with breast cancer were immune-compromised, and the trust felt it wouldn't be right to bring so many people together on one afternoon.

"While Covid-19 played a large part in our decision, the development of the Rotorua Lakefront has also been considered. In its present state, we would not be able to follow the same route of previous years."

Alternative routes had been considered, but the many other factors, including sponsorship support tipped the scales on the decision.

"The Pink Walk relies heavily on sponsorship. We felt it simply wasn't fair to be asking so much of the event industry in such a difficult year," Colebert said.

Cancelling the Pink Walk has impacted the financial position of the trust who use funds raised to provide education, support, exercise, care packages and more, to those diagnosed with Breast Cancer.

The trust was now planning a series of smaller events over the next six months, with a goal of raising the $15,000 they would have made from the Pink Walk.

Their annual Paint the Town Pink Business Challenge is now under way, with a Pink Movie Night scheduled for October 21, as well as a Pink Quiz Night in November and Pink Family Picnic over summer.

If you would like to support your local Rotorua Breast Cancer Trust by making a donation, attending an upcoming event, or volunteering to help, please visit their website here.

Follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RotoruaBreastCancerTrust.

