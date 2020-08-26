It's a case of every little bit helps for the Cancer Society as it battles to overcome an almost two-thirds drop in income because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Which is why business services manager Chris Franklyn really meant it after the second fundraising stock fair at Stortford Lodge today when he said: "We are really, really thankful."

Stock firms PGG Wrightson, Carrfields and Redshaw all contributed and while stock numbers were down a little - stemming from the prolonged drought in Hawke's Bay earlier in the year - hopes are that the realisation could still get close to the $4500 from last year's sale.

A similar sale was held in Feilding earlier this month, and the events, with farmers putting up stock for sale with proceeds to the cancer appeals, the society says the help recognises the need, with about 400 rural cancer patients a year coming to the society for support.

Among other fundraising in Hawke's Bay is the Daffodil Day on the first day of Hawke's Bay Racing's Spring Racing Carnival, delayed because of the pandemic but now scheduled for September 19.