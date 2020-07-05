Having 5-year-old triplets with a rare health condition led to Zelia Boyd studying alternative medicine and ultimately opening a specialist health food store in Dannevirke.

The children, Zander, Xavier and Harper, have Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare auto-immune cancer.

"The chances of having this is one in a million, and I have three of them. Their case is the rarest in the world," Boyd said.

The triplets were 2 years old when Boyd moved to Dannevirke from Nelson seeking a change of lifestyle.

"I wanted to have a lifestyle block and be able to grow all my own food and be completely sustainable."

Boyd is a registered nurse and has a mainstream health background but she began looking into alternate therapies to help her children.

"While the children were in hospital I spent hours researching different therapies and I noticed what kept coming up was a focus on diet."

She started removing different foods from their diet.

"We have cut out gluten, dairy, soy and refined sugars.

"I believe food is the main factor when it comes to gut health. If the gut is not healthy then the body is not healthy."

Boyd believed the change in their diet had seen the children go into remission and her arthritis improve.

"This made me think there was more to this so I went on to gain an integrative nutrition qualification, studying through the United States. This explored the many different types of diet and gave an understanding of how the body works with different foods.

"I wanted to share my story and help other people to remove inflammatory foods from their diet."

Boyd began giving consultations but then decided to open a shop so she could supply a tailored meal plan plus the food.

"What I stock is 100 per cent gluten free and 95 per cent dairy free. I want to make these products budget friendly and accessible to people in Tararua.

"I don't want people to feel nervous coming in for a look. I'm happy to have a chat and steer you in the right direction rather than just make a quick sale."

Boyd opened Heal Me Health Shop in February and was just starting to build up her business when the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed.

"I managed to keep going on a click and collect basis, just opening for two hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays."

Looking ahead Boyd wants the store to become a natural health hub. Her consultation room is almost ready to open and she hopes to hire it to other alternative practitioners, such as a homeopath. She also hopes to collaborate with others in the medical field.

She plans to hold workshops and seminars and regularly posts blogs, recipes and product updates on her Heal Me Health Shop Facebook page.

"I'm holding an open day on Saturday, July 11 so people can come in and have a look at what I have and sample some of the products I sell."

Boyd also wants her shop to become a baby-friendly place.

"As the mother of triplets and 18-month-old Kira I know how important it is to have a place where you can sit and relax and feed and change your baby."

Boyd is determined to make a success of her new venture.

"I'm so passionate about this that I wasn't going to allow lockdown to let it fail. I'll give it my all."