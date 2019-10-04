On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
There's no better gift to give than a chance at life.
But for Kawerau's Hori Richmond, learning he was a bone marrow match for his younger brother Victor was an honour.
Seven siblings meant the younger Richmond brother had more of a chance than most to find a bone marrow match after his trifecta diagnosis of myelodysplasia, aplastic anaemia and paroxysmal-nocturnal-haemoglobinuria.
"Even if he is giving me a bit of brotherly stick about being a lifesaver.
"But I am also aware that if I had not had such a big whānau, finding that match would have been a lot harder.
"And that is the reason I urge people to get tested and get on the bone marrow donor list. So many people don't get as lucky with a match and that's a tragedy."
About a week prior to receiving his brother's marrow, Victor will undergo chemotherapy designed to "wipe out whatever is in there", leaving a clean slate for the new marrow.
"I'm pretty good right now," Victor said. "The energy levels aren't where they were but that's probably expected. But I'm mentally preparing for what's to come."
He described being "wrapped in continuous love" by family and friends since July as overwhelming and the money raised on a Givealittle page as humbling.
Both brothers agreed it was only until things like this happened close to home that you realised the importance of donating to a good cause.
"Victor has taught us so much in the past couple of months," Hori said. "We're all up here [Kawerau] stressing and he's down there [Wellington] in hospital keeping us positive and reassuring us every day."