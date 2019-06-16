The night is getting closer for 20 couples sweating it out on the dancefloor for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. As adrenaline levels rise, Kristina Crouch and Kereti Rautangata take a breather and sit down with reporter Leah Tebbutt. Although not knowing each other until paired for the competition, they quickly realise their motivation is the same.

Who would be the harsher critic, a panel of judges or a school full of children?

Pupils at St Michael's Catholic Primary School are eager to see the routine their principal Kristina Crouch has been working hard on for Harcourts Dancing for Hospice but

Related articles: