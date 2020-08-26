When Paula Erskine set in motion a fundraising raffle to help fund a special bed at the Dannevirke Community Hospital it began a saga that brought good community-minded people together.

Paula was motivated by a recent experience of her husband Brian who had found everything wonderful at the Dannevirke Community Hospital during his stay except the bed, which was too short for his big frame.

When Brian sadly passed away on June 27 Paula and her family decided to run a raffle to buy a bed that catered for patients over 1.8m. Undeterred by the five-figure cost for "an extendable bed with a compression mattress" she sought sponsorship for prizes and donations.

That was when the Dannevirke Men's Health Car Show group entered the picture, with a cheque of $5000 from the proceeds of its car show in November.

Spokesman Tony Shannon said he was thrilled to help in this way because the reason for the group's existence was to promote health issues like cancer detection and care.

Its show in November featured a giant colon from the Cancer Society as an educational tool. He said the purpose was to get men aware of the importance of going for check-ups early. The car show was mainly to attract men. Any money made from entry was to be put to such a cause as a palliative care bed like the one proposed.

Tararua Health Group operations manager Tania Chamberlain said she was very keen to support the Men's Health Car Show group as a major problem was getting men into doctors before it is too late.

She said her organisation would be out there supporting the Men's Health message at every opportunity, particularly when it runs its next car show in November 2021.

Response for the raffle from businesses in Dannevirke "has blown Paula away" with a result six huge prizes are being offered at $2 per ticket – the raffle under Police supervision being drawn mid-September.

So, good people have come together and health in Dannevirke is the winner. The community hospital will get this special bed, the Tararua Health Group has found an ally in its fight to have the "Get Checked Early" message out particularly to men while the Men's Health Car Show gets publicity to highlight its concern for its cause.

It really is quite a saga!